Novo Nordisk Submits Wegovy Health Insurance Application

Novo Nordisk has submitted a formal reimbursement application for its anti-obesity medication Wegovy to South Korea’s Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service. The move aims to improve treatment access for patients with severe obesity and comorbidities, intensifying South Korea’s evolving weight-loss drug market competition.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What Wegovy Does: It uses the active ingredient semaglutide, which acts on GLP-1 receptors to suppress appetite and increase satiety, helping to reduce food intake and promote weight loss.

It uses the active ingredient semaglutide, which acts on GLP-1 receptors to suppress appetite and increase satiety, helping to reduce food intake and promote weight loss. Who Qualifies: It is used for weight management in patients with severe obesity or overweight patients with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, or cardiovascular disease. It can also be administered to adolescents aged 12 and older.

It is used for weight management in patients with severe obesity or overweight patients with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, or cardiovascular disease. It can also be administered to adolescents aged 12 and older. The Economic Shift: Securing national health insurance coverage could lower costs for patients, though it is difficult to predict whether approval will actually be granted.

Novo Nordisk Submits Health Insurance Application for Wegovy

Korean Novo Nordisk has submitted a reimbursement application for Wegovy to the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service. The submission targets improved treatment access for patients with severe obesity and accompanying conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, or cardiovascular disease. A Novo Nordisk representative stated that the company has been striving to improve the treatment environment so that many obesity patients can receive appropriate care since the launch of Wegovy, and that this application is a continuation of those efforts.

🧬 $NVO: Wegovy reduced liver fat by nearly two-thirds.New STEP UP trial analysis presented at EASD 2026 shows:• 88.5% of participants with elevated liver fat achieved normal levels after 72 weeks.• Liver fat fell from 8.8% to 3.1% with semaglutide 2.4 mg and 7.2 mg… pic.twitter.com/jmjqEkgwq9 — https://x.com/Aktieland/status/2105610497131237835

While state reimbursement would lower patient costs, observers note that it is difficult to predict whether the application will be approved.

Market Pressures and Rival Drug Pricing Strategies

The reimbursement filing arrives amid market competition. Eli Lilly’s anti-obesity medication, Mounjaro, has prepared for market dominance, while Hanmi Pharmaceutical’s weight-loss drug, Epha, is nearing launch. When Mounjaro was launched in August of last year, Novo Nordisk lowered the price of Wegovy, and this time it is responding to the launch of Epha.

Hanmi Pharmaceutical is in the final stages of adjusting the supply price for Epha. Industry projections suggest a 4-week supply of its lowest dose could be in the 100,000-won range. By contrast, Wegovy and Mounjaro are in the 200,000-won range. A Hanmi Pharmaceutical representative explained that the company will determine the supply price by comprehensively considering market conditions, the clinical value of the product, and supply circumstances.

Pharmacological Profile and Clinical Considerations

Wegovy relies on semaglutide, which acts on GLP-1 receptors to suppress appetite and increase satiety. Mounjaro acts on both GLP-1 and GIP receptors. These therapies are generally prescribed to obesity patients with a BMI of 30 or higher, or overweight patients with weight-related comorbidities above a certain threshold. The drugs can be administered to adolescents aged 12 and older. Because the approved usage criteria vary by drug, a doctor’s consultation is required.

Obesity treatments must be accompanied by diet and exercise, and weight may increase again after stopping the medication, so continuous management is important.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Rarely, serious adverse reactions such as acute pancreatitis or gallbladder-related diseases may occur.

Future Trajectory of Domestic Obesity Treatment Access

As the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service reviews the application, the outcome remains to be seen.