Kazakhstan and Cambodia Aim to Boost Trade, Agriculture and Transport Ties

Kazakhstan and Cambodia are working to translate steady diplomatic dialogue into concrete economic outcomes, focusing on agricultural exports, transport connectivity, and technology partnerships ahead of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s visit to Kazakhstan, The Astana Times reported.

Shifting Bilateral Trade Toward Agriculture and Industry

Bilateral economic ties have registered incremental growth in recent years, reaching $40.7 million in 2025 up from $33.8 million in 2024. During the first half of the year, trade volume totaled $20.6 million, marking a 1.4% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Despite this steady upward trajectory, the exchange remains heavily tilted toward Cambodian exports, which primarily include textiles, knitwear, footwear, and consumer goods.

Kanat Tumysh, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos, noted that the core objective of upcoming high-level discussions is to realize the broader potential of the partnership. Priority sectors now include agriculture, food processing, tourism, construction, transport, and logistics. These themes built directly upon previous discussions between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Hun Manet during a meeting in Shanghai on July 17, where both leaders examined prospects in technology and the textile industry.

The Media Office of the Nangarhar Governor’s Office said in a statement that Mohammad Naeem Akhund, the governor of the province, met with Gaziz Akbasov, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kabul, to discuss expanding trade and strengthening relations in various sectors.According… pic.twitter.com/aXQWEFOXx3 — https://x.com/TOLONewsEnglish/status/2058878630026224038

Investment ties between the two nations remain modest. As of Sept. 1, four legal entities with Cambodian capital participation were registered and operating inside Kazakhstan. Direct investment inflows from Cambodia have not been recorded, while gross outflows of direct investment from Kazakhstan to Cambodia totaled $30,000 between January and June. Tumysh observed that the presence of these registered businesses provides a foundational framework for stronger commercial networks, even if direct capital flows remain limited at this stage.

Metric / Indicator Recent Data Point Context Bilateral Trade (2025) $40.7 million Up from $33.8 million in 2024 Trade Volume (H1) $20.6 million Up 1.4% year-on-year Kazakh FDI Outflows (H1) $30,000 Recorded to Cambodia

Developing Two-Way Agricultural Supply Chains

Agriculture offers some of the most viable pathways for expanding two-way commerce. Kazakhstan has expressed readiness to supply Cambodia with wheat, fertilizers, and other agricultural inputs, while looking to import Cambodian rice.

Cambodia maintains a population of approximately 17.8 million and imported roughly $34 billion worth of goods in 2025. Its agricultural sector exported approximately 14.9 million tons valued at around $5 billion that same year, encompassing commodities such as rice, rubber, cassava, maize, cashew nuts, and tropical fruit.

Expanding Kazakh agricultural exports requires detailed assessments of buyer requirements, product specifications, transportation costs, certification rules, and seasonal demand fluctuations. For grain shipments, officials are evaluating the specific needs of flour mills and food-processing firms. Fertilizer exports face similar logistical reviews regarding registration procedures and local partnerships.

Kazakhstan’s total exports to Cambodia stood at just $47,000 in 2024, with control and measuring instruments serving as the primary export items. Confirmed figures for agricultural shipments through 2025 and the first half of 2026 are not yet available, and no quantitative targets for future shipments have been announced. Tumysh emphasized that current efforts focus on exploring opportunities rather than guaranteeing specific shipment volumes.

Enhancing Regional Connectivity and Institutional Frameworks

Beyond traditional trade, Astana is pursuing accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, also known as the Bali Treaty. Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia have voiced support for the initiative, which Kazakhstan views as a critical step toward deepening engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

To improve transport logistics, both nations are examining multimodal routes involving exporters, carriers, and freight forwarders to compare transit times, storage fees, documentation protocols, and transshipment costs. Cambodia’s Sihanoukville port, its principal maritime gateway, could be considered in these assessments.

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Direct air services have also previously linked the two regions. In October 2024, SCAT Airlines launched charter passenger flights connecting Astana and Almaty to Sihanoukville to accommodate tourist demand, though those services were subsequently suspended. Tourism remains a promising avenue, given that Cambodia welcomed approximately 5.57 million international visitors in 2025.

Institutional mechanisms supporting this diplomatic and economic rapprochement continue to solidify. The two governments established a formal political consultation framework between their foreign ministries via a memorandum in February 2025, followed by an intergovernmental agreement on May 29 providing visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and service or official passports.

Immediate steps involve organizing business forums, exchanging export and import requirements, consulting logistics providers, and evaluating trial shipments. Tumysh noted that realistic commercial targets will be established once these foundational logistics are tested through signed contracts, repeat deliveries, and dependable transport operations.