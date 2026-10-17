How to Make Cinnabon Rolls in an Air Fryer: 15-Minute Recipe

Airfryer owners seeking quick seasonal treats can prepare a batch of Cinnabon-style cinnamon rolls in just 15 minutes using five ingredients, following a recipe tested and shared by 76.ru.

Recipe Essentials and Preparation Steps

The recipe utilizes 500 grams of puff yeast dough, 8 grams of ground cinnamon, 8 grams of vanilla sugar, and 20 grams of butter for the base rolls.

A separate cream topping requires 80 grams of butter, 140 grams of curd cheese, and 80 grams of powdered sugar, as detailed by 76.ru.

Baking takes place in an airfryer at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes, after rolling, cutting into four portions, and brushing with melted butter.

Testing the Viral Airfryer Pastry Trend

The process begins with 500 grams of puff yeast dough, rolled out into a rectangular shape. Cooks then melt 20 grams of butter to brush across the surface before adding the filling. According to the tested method, the dough receives a dusting of 8 grams of ground cinnamon and 8 grams of vanilla sugar. Editors noted that it is important not to overdo the vanilla when distributing the dry ingredients evenly with a spoon.

Shaping and Baking the Cinnamon Rolls

Once the filling is spread, the dough is rolled tightly from the narrow edge. This single log typically yields four individual rolls. The preparation requires cutting the log in half, then dividing each half into two equal pieces.

The four portions are placed directly into the airfryer basket, with an optional extra brush of melted butter on top of each piece. Baking is completed at 180 degrees Celsius over a span of 15 minutes.

Mixing the Signature Cream Cheese Topping

While the pastries bake, the recipe calls for preparing a dense frosting. The topping combines 80 grams of butter, 140 grams of curd cheese, and 80 grams of powdered sugar in a single bowl. The ingredients are mixed thoroughly or whipped with a blender until smooth.

Photo: 76.ru

Once the timer sounds and the rolls emerge from the airfryer, the frosting is applied generously to the warm surfaces.

Category Details Total Preparation Time 25 minutes (including 15 minutes baking) Yield 4 servings Dough Requirement 500 g puff yeast dough Baking Temperature 180 °C