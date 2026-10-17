BG7 Apartments in Graz Enter Pre-Marketing Phase

A new residential development known as BG7 has entered its pre-marketing phase, offering 16 high-end apartment units with sizes ranging between 58 and 65 square meters.

Project Specifications and Pricing Details

The project holds an issued building permit and features 3-room units centered around quiet courtyard views. Every apartment includes private outdoor space via a terrace or balcony, alongside an elevator, cellar compartments, and a bicycle storage area. Energy demands are serviced by an air-source heat pump supported by photovoltaic technology, earning the property a Class B energy certificate with a rating of 36.70 kWh/m²a, while the accompanying primary energy factor (FGEE) hits 0.74 in Class A.

Prospective buyers can select from 12 underground parking spaces priced at 25,000.00 euros for end-users or 22,250.00 euros net plus 20% VAT for investors, alongside motorcycle outdoor parking spots available for 5,000.00 euros or 4,450.00 euros net plus 20% VAT respectively. Because the development sits in its pre-exploitation phase, buyers retain the ability to request personal layout modifications.

Property Type End-User Price Investor Price (Net) Apartment Top 12 (approx. 57.82 m² + 4.21 m² balcony) 270,000.00 € 240,300.00 € (+ 20% VAT) Underground Parking Space 25,000.00 € 22,250.00 € (+ 20% VAT) Motorcycle Outdoor Parking 5,000.00 € 4,450.00 € (+ 20% VAT)

Standard purchase costs apply to the transaction, including a 3.5% real estate transfer tax, a 1.1% land registry entry fee, and a contract creation fee reaching up to 3%. The transaction is commission-free for buyers, though the broker operates as a dual agent with a familial or economic relationship to the third party involved.

Infrastructure and Local Access

Located in a lively district of the 8010 postal area, the site sits within walking distance of local amenities. Everyday shopping options lie 350 meters away, while a bank, automated teller, and a post office are positioned within a 300-meter radius.

Medical and educational infrastructure includes a general practitioner 400 meters away and an apothecary at 190 meters. Kindergartens and primary schools (Volksschule) sit 850 meters from the property. Public transit connectivity offers bus lines 31 and 62 alongside tram line 5 within a three-minute walk, while motorists can reach the A9 motorway ramp in a five-minute drive.