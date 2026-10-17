Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have mapped an asymmetric atmosphere on WASP-17b, a hot Jupiter exoplanet located 1,300 light-years from Earth, DiarioBitcoin reported on October 17, 2026.

Observations from the James Webb Space Telescope

The space telescope captured the asymmetry as the planet transited in front of its host star. Researchers utilized a specialized observation method known as transmission strings to examine the outer boundary of the gas giant. This analytical approach separates distinct sectors of the atmospheric rim rather than treating the entire planetary outline as a uniform ring. Data collected during the transit showed that the evening side of the equator experiences significant expansion compared to the cooler morning side.

🔭 JWST detecta una atmósfera asimétrica en WASP-17bA 1.300 años luz, este gigante completa una órbita en menos de cuatro días.La técnica «transmission strings» identificó variaciones en su borde y vientos en torno al ecuador.Las «gemas» son elevaciones atmosféricas, no… pic.twitter.com/7c0yZaaA1n — https://x.com/DiarioBitcoin/status/2111373679858721258

Tribuna de México noted that the research was codirected by the University of Cornell in the United States. Hanna Wakeford and David Grant from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom developed the mapping technique used for the analysis. The findings were published in Nature Astronomy on October 14, 2026.

Physical Characteristics of WASP-17b

WASP-17b possesses about 0.8 times the mass of Jupiter while measuring roughly twice its width. This low density places the celestial body into a classification often described as a superpuff or hot Jupiter. The exoplanet completes a full orbit around its star in less than four terrestrial days due to its extremely close proximity.

Photo: tribunademexico.com

The extreme heating on the day side drives thermal energy toward the night side. Winds circulate this heat across the equator, altering the dimensions of the gaseous layers and creating the observed variations in the planetary boundary.

Contrasting Atmospheric Interpretations

Scientists described certain elevated regions along the atmospheric boundary as gems to visualize local protrusions above the standard ring shape. Researchers clarified that these structures represent pressure and temperature differences rather than solid formations or actual gemstones. Hannah Wakeford of the University of Bristol emphasized the complex and dynamic nature of weather patterns operating on planets situated over 1,000 light-years away.

The observations match theoretical predictions regarding temperature contrasts between morning and evening sectors. While previous studies relied primarily on computer simulations to infer atmospheric shapes, the James Webb data provides direct measurements of spatial variations across an exoplanet contour. The technique offers a new framework for evaluating the broader catalog of over 6,000 confirmed exoplanets without relying solely on global averages.