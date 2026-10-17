Colombian Actor Germán Quintero Dies at Age 70 in Bogotá

Colombian television and theater actor Germán Quintero died at the age of 70 in Bogotá on October 15, 2026, prompting immediate public tributes from his colleagues across the industry, including Pasión de gavilanes stars Danna García and Paola Rey, as Diario Primicia reported.

The Bottom Line

Germán Quintero passed away at age 70 in Bogotá, with reports indicating the death resulted from respiratory and cardiac complications.

Cast members from Telemundo’s Pasión de gavilanes—where he played Don Martín Acevedo in the 2022 second season—shared public condolences on social media.

His extensive four-decade career spanned landmark Colombian television productions, including Escobar, el patrón del mal and the 2024 series Rojo carmesí.

Tributes Emerge From the Cast of Pasión de gavilanes

As Diario Primicia reported, the universe of Telemundo’s hit melodrama Pasión de gavilanes was struck by grief following the announcement of his death. Danna García dedicó emotivos mensajes de despedida a su compañero, acompañada por Paola Rey.

Institutional tributes matched the personal grief expressed by the cast. The Colombian Society of Actors Gestión published a statement on Instagram honoring his legacy: Germán, en cada personaje quedó algo de tu mirada, de tu sensibilidad y de tu manera de entender este oficio . Family members also shared their grief publicly. Alejandra Quintero, the actor’s niece, memorialized him on social media by describing him as inmortal, único e intransferible. 1956-2026 , a sentiment echoed by colleagues such as Marcela Carvajal, Manuela González, and Marcela Mar.

Health Complications and Broadcaster Reports in Bogotá

Caracol Televisión first broke the news of the actor’s passing during the morning broadcast of its program Día a Día, anchored by presenter Carlos Calero. According to details reported, Quintero died in a Bogotá clinic following respiratory and cardiac complications. While representatives for the actor confirmed the timing of the death, formal medical reports detailing the exact clinical sequence have not been released to the public.

Photo: Univision

The suddenness of the event contrasted with Quintero’s enduring presence on Colombian screens over four decades. Beyond his television work, the actor maintained a prominent profile in Colombian theater, directing stage productions such as Hechos y personajes, Equus, and Ríase el show. In a 2020 interview with the program Lo sé todo, Quintero had candidly discussed the financial hardships he encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside his recovery from a hip replacement surgery stemming from his earlier years as an athlete.

A Legacy Spanning Television, Film, and Theater

Production Title Network / Platform Role Year / Era Escobar, el patrón del mal Caracol Televisión Guillermo Cano Isaza 2012 Pasión de gavilanes (Season 2) Telemundo Don Martín Acevedo 2022 Rojo carmesí Netflix Bernardo Ruíz 2024

Quintero’s footprint across Latin American broadcasting is defined by a diverse gallery of characters. He achieved widespread recognition for portraying Guillermo Cano Isaza, the director of the newspaper El Espectador, in the biographical series Escobar, el patrón del mal. That performance cemented his reputation for historical and dramatic weight, bridging standard television melodrama with prestige biographical storytelling.

Photo: Caracol TV

His addition to Pasión de gavilanes for its 2022 revival on Telemundo introduced him to a new generation of international streaming audiences, stepping into the role of Don Martín Acevedo. That television longevity continued right up to his final screen appearance in the series Rojo carmesí, which was released on Netflix in 2024. Across a career encompassing titles like Pecados capitales, La saga, negocio de familia, El cartel de los sapos, and Chepe Fortuna, Quintero remains permanently etched into the framework of modern Colombian television history.