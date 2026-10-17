US deploys 600 soldiers to Latin America for anti-drug strategy

The United States has begun deploying approximately 600 soldiers from the Army’s 10th Mountain Division into Latin America, marking an increase in the presence of the United States Armed Forces in the region under the banner of combating narcotics trafficking, according to reports published by The New York Times and covered extensively across Brazilian outlets including Folha de S.Paulo and GZH.

This tactical surge follows the December 2025 release of a new United States National Security Strategy. That policy document provides for the reinforcement of the military presence in Latin America, an increase in actions against drug cartels, and the expansion of access to areas considered strategic. As reported, the United States began the deployment on Thursday, October 15, 2026, as part of the strategy against drug trafficking.

From Fort Drum to the Panamanian Jungle

The initial wave of the 600-strong battalion, home-based at Fort Drum in New York, is currently arriving at a newly established jungle training facility in Panama. Military authorities operating under conditions of anonymity explained that these troops will subsequently rotate into Colombia for the “Southern Vanguard” military exercises slated to begin this month, while other contingents will deploy to Honduras to train alongside local forces.

U.S. DEPLOYS HUNDREDS OF TROOPS TO LATIN AMERICA AS ANTI-CARTEL OPERATIONS EXPANDThe Pentagon is deploying approximately 600 soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division to Latin America as Washington expands its military campaign against drug cartels, according to U.S. military… https://t.co/i9vXpjDjkH — https://x.com/DeItaone/status/2110444937061797917

Beyond tactical training exercises, part of the deployed personnel may be tasked with securing American military helicopters. These aircraft provide critical aerial support to United States Special Operations Forces stationed in the region to advise local armies.

Adam Isacson, director of Defense Oversight at the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA), noted that he could not recall any previous deployment of American ground troops to the region approaching 600 personnel, save for exceptional situations like invasions or natural disasters.

Pentagon Reorganization and Drones in South America

Washington’s regional posture extends well beyond infantry movements. The Pentagon recently transferred MQ-9 Reaper drones from Africa to bases in Colombia and Ecuador, according to GZH. Additionally, Pete Hegseth recently established an office inside the Pentagon to help oversee military operations targeting cartels, while several hundred soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division are being prepared to help compose a new Western Hemisphere operations command headquartered in Miami.

Photo: GZH

Previously, the U.S. Southern Command executed 71 kinetic strikes against suspected drug-carrying vessels across the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific over roughly a year. While military officials maintained those targeted individuals were tied to drug trafficking, no public evidentiary proof was presented, and critics warn that ground attacks heighten the risk of collateral damage to civilian infrastructure like roads and schools.

Operational Element Location / Destination Primary Objective 10th Mountain Division Troops Panama, Colombia, Honduras Jungle warfare training, Southern Vanguard exercises, and special operations security. MQ-9 Reaper Drones Colombia and Ecuador Expanded aerial surveillance and potential land-based anti-cartel targeting. Western Hemisphere Command Miami, Florida Centralized supervision of regional military activities and anti-cartel operations.

Geopolitical Friction and the “Shield of the Americas”

The hardening military alignment coincides with the Trump administration’s broader push for regional security coalitions under the slogan “We do bad things to bad people.” As analyzed by specialist José Paulo Ferreira in coverage by R7, the deployments symbolize a strengthening of the ‘Doutrina Donroe’, which preaches the increase of North American control in the continent and the decrease of Chinese influence in the region. Ferreira detailed during a broadcast that É uma aliança que, em si, já gera uma série de preocupações. […] Ela não abarca apenas o sentido de segurança das Américas, mas também a cooperação multilateral e o eixo econômico. […] Envolve também o compartilhamento de inteligência com esses outros países que aderiram, […] mas também investimentos, facilitação de acordos de minerais críticos .

Photo: UOL

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The initiative has polarized domestic politics in neighboring nations. In Brazil, Flávio Bolsonaro publicly pledged to adhere to the “Shield of the Americas” alliance if elected. This prospect has triggered anxiety within Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Itamaraty), which is evaluating whether the group could overstep existing institutional mechanisms, such as the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR).

While the Pentagon declined to comment specifically on the troop movements beyond reiterating its commitment to regional partnerships, the expanding footprint leaves hemispheric capitals weighing the price of security cooperation against the erosion of sovereign independence.