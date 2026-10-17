Chris Brown and Usher Perform at MetLife Stadium

Chris Brown and Usher brought The R&B Tour back to MetLife Stadium on Thursday night, October 15, treating East Rutherford to a massive showcase filled with surprise guest appearances from Shyne, Fabolous, and Meek Mill.

A Massive Stadium Return After High Demand

The Thursday night concert marked the third time the two Grammy Award-winning superstars took over the New Jersey venue. They previously sold out two massive shows there in August. Overwhelming ticket demand prompted the addition of this extra date.

Launched in June 2026, the co-headlining trek expanded to 59 dates. The nearly three-hour concert experience combined both headliners’ deep catalogs of chart-topping records, high-energy choreography, and decades of stage presence.

Generational Hip-Hop and R&B Collaborations

Usher drew on a career spanning more than three decades to deliver classic hits including “Yeah!,” “U Got It Bad,” “Burn,” and “Confessions Part II.” Meanwhile, Chris Brown closed out segments with fan favorites like “Run It!,” “With You,” “No Guidance,” and “Under the Influence.”

You asked. They delivered. 🙌Chris Brown & USHER have added a THIRD SHOW to THE R&B TOUR at MetLife Stadium on October 15.Sign up now for the Artist Presale!🔗 https://t.co/qHzvLYBcJU pic.twitter.com/Xe44Uk8KA6 — https://x.com/MetLifeStadium/status/2089352996433850667

The night gained major momentum when an extensive roster of special guests stepped out onto the massive stage. Alongside Shyne, Fabolous, and Meek Mill, the evening featured performances from Eric Bellinger, Mario, and Tank, bridging multiple generations of R&B and hip-hop.

Weathering Past Storms on the Blockbuster Trek

An earlier performance at the same stadium faced severe weather threats when thunderstorms and torrential rain sought to play spoiler ahead of their August 7 stop. Despite a delayed start that pushed the show back, the artists pushed through with a set of dance numbers and collaborative moments.

As the 59-date stadium run continues across the country, Thursday’s packed house in East Rutherford proved that the pairing of these two R&B pillars remains a potent commercial and creative draw.