New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith starts season interception-free

In a column published on Yahoo Sports and Gang Green Nation, a New York Jets fan reflects on an unexpected shift in fortunes for quarterback Geno Smith during the 2026 NFL season. Despite arriving under a modest $3.3 million contract that sparked initial skepticism, Smith has dramatically outperformed expectations after leading the league in interceptions during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

From Turnover Struggles to Elite Company

No QB in the NFL threw more interceptions from 2024-2025 than Eugene Cyril Smith. He threw 15 interceptions in 2024, placing second league-wide, and followed that with 17 picks in 2025 to lead the NFL outright. Those metrics prompted widespread concern that the quarterback would endure another punishing year in New York.

Geno Smith on the Bears defense pic.twitter.com/miotsWIvDP — https://x.com/nyjets/status/2105384779923239017

Instead, Smith stands as one of only three NFL quarterbacks to start every game this season without throwing a single interception. Historical research reveals that Smith is only the second passer this century to lead the league in interceptions and subsequently open the next five games with zero picks. The only other player to achieve this feat was Vinny Testaverde in 2001, who bounced back from 25 interceptions in 2000 before throwing his first pick in Week 6 and finishing that season with 14.

Garrett Wilson Reaches New Heights Under Smith

Smith’s ball security has directly benefited wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Wilson currently tracks toward a career-best campaign with a projection of 105 receptions, 1,271 yards, and 10 touchdowns. These figures comfortably eclipse his previous personal bests of 101 catches, 1,104 yards, and 7 touchdowns, which he recorded in 2024 while catching passes from Aaron Rodgers.

These productive metrics have accumulated despite challenging environmental and personnel conditions. The Jets offense has played 40 percent of its games in the rain. Furthermore, the unit has only fielded its original trio of Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and Omar Cooper Jr. together for a single drive, as Mitchell recovers from a finger injury that required surgery.

Ball Security Risks and the Path Ahead

Despite eliminating interceptions, Smith has not been entirely immune to mistakes. He has recorded a fumble in four of the season’s first five games, and only four players in the league have lost more fumbles than Smith this season. Observers note that he looks more “gun-shy” than normal this year, which has led him to hold on to the ball longer behind an offensive line that hasn’t lived up to expectations so far.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

With an upcoming matchup against a middle-of-the-pack New England defense, observers suggest that maintaining this turnover-free trajectory remains entirely feasible. If Smith sustains his current level of play, discussions surrounding a potential starting role in 2027—potentially paired with a developing first-round draft pick—shift from speculative concerns to realistic planning.