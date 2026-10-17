Glasgow Airport Expresses Sympathy Over Drymen Plane Crash

A 16-year-old male youth and an 80-year-old man died on Friday, October 16, 2026, when a light aircraft crashed northeast of Drymen, reported.

The Final Flight Path of the Piper Tomahawk II

Emergency services received reports of the crash at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Friday. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, and their next of kin have been informed.

The aircraft involved was a Piper Tomahawk II registered to Leading Edge Flight Training in Renfrew via the Civil Aviation Authority register. The plane originally took off from Cumbernauld Airport at 11:46 a.m. on Friday, flying for 15 minutes to Glasgow Airport. After staying grounded until roughly 1:00 p.m., the aircraft undertook a two-hour flight northeast to Newport on Tay before turning back toward Glasgow.

Following a ground stop of just over an hour at Glasgow Airport, the aircraft embarked on its final journey at 4:17 p.m. The plane stopped transmitting signal at 4:37 p.m., a few miles northeast of Drymen in Stirling.

“We are aware of an incident involving a light aircraft that departed from Glasgow Airport,” said Gavin Birch-Williams, managing director of Glasgow Airport. “This is a deeply tragic event, and the thoughts and heartfelt sympathies from all at Glasgow Airport are with the friends and families affected.”

Airspace Restrictions and Ongoing Investigations

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been notified of the incident, and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash. Temporary airspace restrictions remain in place over the Drymen area to allow investigators to carry out their work.

Photo: Deadline News

Police Scotland warned that these restrictions apply to drones. A Police Scotland spokesperson noted: “You must check if it is legal to fly in your area. It is a criminal offence to fly in restricted airspace.” The restrictions are expected to remain active for some time as the investigation continues.