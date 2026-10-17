Farid Fata seeks compassionate release as victims oppose

Imprisoned former Michigan oncologist Farid Fata is once again seeking compassionate release from his 45-year federal sentence for administering unnecessary cancer treatments. Survivors and relatives of his victims are strongly opposing the motion, citing lasting physical harm and submitting written statements to the federal court ahead of the late October deadline.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Unnecessary Chemotherapy: Fata previously pleaded guilty to 16 federal charges involving unnecessary cancer treatments.

Fata previously pleaded guilty to 16 federal charges involving unnecessary cancer treatments. Legal and Clinical Timeline: Serving a sentence with a projected release date of December 11, 2050, Fata’s repeated compassionate release petitions require affected individuals to actively submit formal opposition statements to the court.

The Legal Timeline of Farid Fata’s Compassionate Release Motion

Farid Fata has been incarcerated for over a decade following a federal health care fraud investigation. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to 16 federal charges involving unnecessary cancer treatments. A year later, he was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison. Federal officials subsequently announced a restitution plan for his victims in 2016. Though Fata unsuccessfully challenged his guilty pleas and later sought reduced sentences, his previous request for compassionate release was officially denied in March 2025.

Over a decade after disgraced Michigan oncologist Farid Fata was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison, he’s once again asking for compassionate release. His victims aren’t having it. pic.twitter.com/08J73VHyoL — https://x.com/Local4News/status/2110170027466908054

The current legal motion was filed on September 15. Hundreds of victims subsequently received notification letters from the U.S. Department of Justice dated September 29. Federal prosecutors are opposing the latest request, and no court hearing had been scheduled as of September 29. Because there is currently no limit on how many times Fata can request compassionate release, Fata is permitted to bring repeated motions.

Survivor Reactions and Opposition to Early Release

Survivors and family members of those affected have expressed intense opposition to the new petition, highlighting the profound physiological and psychological consequences of Fata’s actions. Patty Hester, a 72-year-old resident of Clarkston, stated that she was treated for cancer she never had and now requires weekly medical infusions just to survive. “People are still hurting,” Hester said. “People are struggling. Everyone that I know that’s alive that was treated by him are struggling physically.”

Other relatives voiced deep frustration with the parameters of the federal charges. Jeff Berz, whose father died while under Fata’s care, told Local 4 that the crimes went far beyond standard financial fraud. “The DOJ did its best, and we appreciate that, but it still stings to know that this killer was charged with fraud instead of murder,” Berz said. “He deserves absolutely no compassion.”

Case Milestone Date Details Guilty Plea 2014 Fata pleaded guilty to 16 federal charges involving unnecessary cancer treatments. Prior Denial March 2025 Previous compassionate-release request was denied by the court. Latest Filing September 15 Fata filed a new motion for compassionate release, prompting DOJ notification letters on September 29.

Upcoming Deadlines for Victim Impact Statements

Victims and their families have until 5 p.m. on Friday, October 23, to submit formal written statements regarding Fata’s latest request to U.S. District Judge Jonathan Grey. Submissions can be directed via email to [email protected] or [email protected]. As the legal proceedings move forward, the question remains how the court will weigh these recurring compassionate release motions against the enduring physical and psychological toll documented by survivors.

References

U.S. Department of Justice. Federal prosecution and sentencing records regarding United States v. Farid Fata.

WDIV ClickOnDetroit. Reporting on Farid Fata compassionate release filings and victim testimonies.