New Thermodynamic Uncertainty Relation Reveals Quantum Feedback Precision Limits

Kyoto University Researchers Derive Thermodynamic Uncertainty Relation Incorporating Quantum Mutual Information

Ryotaro Honma and Tan Van Vu of Kyoto University have derived a new thermodynamic uncertainty relation (TUR) that explicitly incorporates quantum mutual information alongside entropy production, revealing how continuous monitoring and instantaneous Markovian feedback suppress fluctuations in open quantum systems while quantifying the thermodynamic cost of information-based control.

Thermodynamic Uncertainty Relations and Microscopic Fluctuations

Quantum jumps within open quantum systems, previously understood solely as disruptive limits to precision, are now being harnessed through Markovian feedback to refine measurements. By expanding upon the classic TUR framework—which connects current fluctuations with entropy production—this novel expression integrates a measurable metric of data acquired and applied via feedback management.

Through this formulation, the derived TUR demonstrates mathematically how feedback intervention simultaneously reduces current variations and generates thermodynamic expenses, thereby defining a strict precision limit governed by information-driven steering. Researchers illustrated this concept via a mathematical formula incorporating both quantum mutual information and entropy production, providing a more refined view regarding accuracy constraints within these open architectures.

When feedback is absent or classical boundaries are assumed, this mathematical expression reverts to the standard TUR, thus confirming its widespread applicability. Accounting for mutual information supplies a mechanism to estimate the informational input generated by feedback operations, enabling an exact assessment of its influence on thermodynamic expenses and variation levels. Such an outcome holds profound importance since preserving accurate timekeeping while battling thermal noise remains a constant obstacle.

Continuous Monitoring and Markovian Feedback Execution

The analyzed model comprises a system of finite dimensions linked loosely to a thermal bath, featuring real-time tracking of quantum jumps paired with immediate feedback application. This setup is essential for realizing the benefits of information-driven control. Applying tools from quantum information theory, the investigators demonstrated that any current’s relative variation faces limits set by both entropy generation and the data utilized during feedback protocols, a principle captured mathematically in their formula.

This integration provides a more complete picture of how information processing impacts fundamental bounds on measurement accuracy in scenarios involving feedback control. By utilizing quantum mutual information to measure the data contribution stemming from feedback, the authors successfully established a finite-time TUR valid for any time-integrated current.

Quantum Mutual Information Quantifies Feedback Costs

To measure the function of information, the study’s authors utilize quantum mutual information defined jointly across the targeted physical system and the memory registry retaining observation data. Computed as the variance between pre-feedback and post-feedback information states, this mutual information establishes a minimum limit for entropy variation inside the setup.

By combining this informational quantity with existing thermodynamic principles, the authors derived a second law of thermodynamics specifically tailored for measurement and feedback protocols. Expressed mathematically as an inequality, this updated second law demonstrates that entropy shifts are restricted by the mutual information applied during feedback, establishing a direct connection between data acquisition and thermodynamic expenditure.

Additional scrutiny uncovered a specific parameter scope where overall entropy generation drops below zero while the clock’s tick current maintains a bounded relative variation. Stressing the critical role of mutual information in boosting exactness, this unexpected outcome implies that data-managed control can sometimes oppose standard entropy growth.

The team’s work builds upon recent advances in stochastic thermodynamics, which have uncovered fundamental limits governing fluctuations in microscopic systems. This work builds upon, but diverges from, related research published concurrently by another group. In parallel studies, a separate research group investigated quantum thermodynamic uncertainty relations under feedback, though their method relied on quantum-classical-transfer entropy, leading to different conclusions.

Quantum Clock Model Simulation Results

Simulations reveal that feedback control can enhance the precision of a quantum clock even when operating within a single thermal reservoir, a challenging environment for maintaining accurate timekeeping. Stabilization and mitigation of thermal disruption are achieved by executing targeted unitary feedback triggers linked to specific quantum jump occurrences. To steer the physical system into a steadier state, the researchers deployed specific operations designed to exchange states whenever transitions occurred across designated energy thresholds.

This relationship is not merely correlative. Suppressing variations demands measurable energy consumption, emphasizing an inescapable compromise central to high-precision measurement, as the study exhibits. This understanding is important for designing efficient quantum devices and optimizing the performance of quantum technologies.