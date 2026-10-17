New Zealand Cuts Cruise Passenger Border Levy by $20 to Boost Tourism

Arriving cruise ship passengers in New Zealand will pay $20 less for border processing starting July 1, 2027, as Customs Minister Casey Costello announced changes to the Border Processing Levy, rnz.co.nz reported.

The Bottom Line

Arriving passenger fees drop from $27.14 to $7.20 on July 1, 2027, while departing fees edge up 3 cents to 71 cents.

New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Jacqui Lloyd notes port fees can total $650,000 for a 3,000-passenger ship completing eight domestic stops.

Industry leaders warn that despite fee relief, long-term itinerary planning means benefits will take several years to materialize.

Restructuring the Border Processing Levy

Customs’ border processing expenses for 2026/27 were previously projected to recoup $124.3 million through the Border Processing Levy, an amount altered by the revised fee schedule. Under the new directive issued by Customs Minister Casey Costello, arriving cruise travelers will see their mandatory government fee cut significantly. Meanwhile, departing passengers will pay 71 cents, up by 3 cents.

Jacqui Lloyd, chief executive of the New Zealand Cruise Association, described the announcement as “incredibly helpful going forward” as one step towards helping the industry. The cruise industry was responsible for one in 10 tourists coming to the country. However, cruise lines were limiting the number of New Zealand port calls, bringing fewer passengers as a result.

Weighing High Port Tariffs and Docking Bottlenecks

New Zealand had been viewed as one of the most expensive places for cruise lines to visit. Government and port charges for a 3000-passenger vessel making approximately eight stops at New Zealand ports could reach $650,000, according to Lloyd’s calculations.

These expenses stretch far beyond customs. There are Maritime New Zealand fees going into every single port in New Zealand. Maritime New Zealand administers an oil pollution levy that applies to every single port across the country. Additionally, there are the wider border charges concerning Customs and the MPI Ministry for Primary Industries that we just talked about. And then the ports also, of course, will be charging to berth in each of their ports. Alongside passenger-based charges, ports bill operators for necessary operational services like bollards, staffing, gangways, and security required during vessel visits.

Docking availability in Sydney exacerbates these financial pressures. Because vessels frequently begin and end their voyages in Sydney, schedules are truncated to accommodate required departure and arrival times there, resulting in fewer port visits throughout New Zealand.

Cross-Agency Relief and Deployment Timelines

Relief is beginning to materialize through broader governmental cooperation. Maritime New Zealand and the Ministry for Primary Industries are holding their levies for the next few years. Lloyd explained that while the rates established by these government departments were not created exclusively to aid the cruise sector, they nonetheless offered an advantage.

Immediate financial recovery remains constrained by corporate booking cycles. Cruise lines booked their itineraries years in advance, so companies wouldn’t be lured back instantaneously. Industry stakeholders maintain that certainty is needed for planning, and that this kind of cross-agency collaboration was necessary for the industry’s future.