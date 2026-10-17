USC Scientists Discover Method to Produce Renewable Cancer-Fighting Immune Cells

In a breakthrough published in the journal Cell, researchers at the University of Southern California have discovered how to coax granulocyte-monocyte progenitors into a renewable supply of engineered cancer-fighting cells, offering a promising new direction for immunotherapy against blood cancers and solid tumors.

The discovery addresses a fundamental manufacturing and delivery hurdle in modern oncology.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Progenitor Advantage: Instead of trying to grow fragile, mature immune cells, scientists targeted immature precursor cells called granulocyte-monocyte progenitors (GMPs) that can self-renew and continuously generate fresh disease-fighting cells.

Instead of trying to grow fragile, mature immune cells, scientists targeted immature precursor cells called granulocyte-monocyte progenitors (GMPs) that can self-renew and continuously generate fresh disease-fighting cells. Engineering for Solid Tumors: Researchers equipped these progenitor cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and immune-activating signals, allowing them to infiltrate difficult-to-reach solid tumors and recruit surrounding T cells.

Researchers equipped these progenitor cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and immune-activating signals, allowing them to infiltrate difficult-to-reach solid tumors and recruit surrounding T cells. Off-the-Shelf Potential: Because the engineered cells can stimulate broader immune responses regardless of donor-recipient matching, the platform lays the groundwork for standardized, mass-produced treatments.

Challenging Long-Standing Blood Development Dogma

For decades, molecular biology dictated that long-term self-renewal—the ability to divide repeatedly while retaining core identity—was an exclusive trait of hematopoietic stem cells, which sit at the top of the blood-forming hierarchy. Progenitor cells were understood to be restricted commuters on a one-way path toward terminal differentiation, with little to no capacity for extensive multiplication.

🚨 USC Scientists have unlocked a unlimited supply of cancer fighting immune cell pic.twitter.com/E4DgXzAHG6 — https://x.com/theSciTechGuy/status/2072429262871622034

The USC Stem Cell-led team upended this paradigm by designing a precisely formulated chemical mixture that permits GMPs to survive, multiply, and sustain their developmental identity over prolonged periods in the laboratory. As corresponding author Qi-Long Ying noted, this gives researchers an expandable starting point for cellular therapies.

To confirm the reproducibility of the technique, independent collaborators at Stanford University, led by Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Remedial Medicine Director Ravi Majeti, successfully maintained and engineered GMPs in their own laboratory. Majeti noted that the method opens the door to numerous translational applications comparable to standard T cell manufacturing pipelines.

Preclinical Data in Murine Models

When administered to murine models, the engineered progenitor cells successfully homed to the bone marrow and secondary lymphoid organs, establishing a persistent internal engine capable of manufacturing fresh waves of functional macrophages.

Cell Type / Platform Primary Target Key Limitation USC Progenitor Approach Mature Macrophages Solid Tumors Difficult to expand ex vivo; rapid hepatic/pulmonary clearance Replaced by self-renewing GMP precursors CAR-T Cells Hematologic Malignancies Challenging efficacy within dense solid tumor microenvironments Enhanced by macrophage recruitment signals Engineered GMPs Blood Cancers & Solid Tumors Preclinical status; human translation pending Continuous endogenous supply via bone marrow engraftment

In experiments tracking disease progression, GMPs engineered with both CAR receptors and secondary immune-activating signals successfully slowed the advancement of both blood cancers and solid tumors.

Broadening Applications Beyond Oncology

As the scientific community evaluates next-generation cellular platforms, this work suggests that optimizing the developmental stage of the therapeutic cell may prove just as consequential as the surface receptor design itself.

Photo: miragenews.com

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Because this research remains strictly preclinical, no clinical protocols or patient-facing treatments exist.

References

Yue, S., et al. (2026). Expansion and CAR engineering of granulocyte-monocyte progenitors for cellular immunotherapy. Cell.

Mirage News. (2026). USC Scientists Find Way to Create Endless Cancer-Fighting Cells.