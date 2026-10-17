Japan Rail to Raise Shinkansen Nozomi Fares in July 2027

Japan’s Central Japan Railway and West Japan Railway announced plans on Oct 16, 2026, to raise limited express ticket fares for Nozomi and Mizuho bullet trains between Tokyo and Hakata starting in July 2027, driven by the mounting costs of managing aging Shinkansen infrastructure built as early as the 1960s.

The upcoming adjustments mark the first fare increase on the Tokaido Shinkansen section since the high-speed Nozomi service launched in March 1992, aside from adjustments tied to national consumption tax hikes. The Sanyo Shinkansen route last saw a fare increase in 2023.

Fares Rising Across Major Shinkansen Routes

Under the new pricing structure slated for July 2027, the standard limited express ticket for a Nozomi train traveling between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka will increase by ¥700 to reach ¥15,420. Travelers commuting between Tokyo and Nagoya will see their fares climb by ¥580, bringing the total cost to ¥11,880.

Because these planned increases bring the fares directly to the established upper limits for limited express tickets, any future price hikes beyond this threshold will require formal government approval. Railway operators only need to submit a formal report to authorities for adjustments kept within the current statutory caps.

Route Train Type Current Fare Status New Fare (Effective July 2027) Tokyo to Nagoya Nozomi (Tokaido) Pre-increase baseline ¥11,880 (Up ¥580) Tokyo to Shin-Osaka Nozomi (Tokaido) Pre-increase baseline ¥15,420 (Up ¥700)

Upgrades and Green Car Adjustments

First-class Green Car ticket prices will also increase later that year for trips beginning Dec 15, 2027. Because adjusting Green Car fares only requires reporting to regulatory authorities, the price for a Tokyo-to-Nagoya first-class ticket will rise by ¥3,090 to reach ¥18,050. Meanwhile, the Green Car fare between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka will increase by ¥3,700 to hit ¥23,290.

Railway operators plan to channel the revenue generated from these fare adjustments directly into network improvements. Upgrades include expanding free Wi-Fi services across trains and boosting overall seating comfort. Major stations servicing Nozomi trains will also receive new waiting rooms dedicated to Green Car passengers and users of private compartments, following the rollout of those private spaces earlier in October 2026.