Four-Star Guard Devin Cleveland Commits to Missouri Basketball for Class of 2027

Four-star combo guard Devin Cleveland announced his commitment to Missouri men’s basketball on Friday during a live broadcast on the CBS Sports College Basketball YouTube channel, choosing the Tigers over finalists Michigan and TCU. Ranked No. 30 nationally in the Class of 2027 by 247 Sports, the Chicago native becomes the third commitment in Dennis Gates’ upcoming class.

The Bottom Line

Missouri’s Class of 2027 holds a composite team score of 61.95, ranking second nationally behind Houston according to the 247Sports Class Calculator.

Cleveland joins fellow four-star guard Scottie Adkinson and four-star forward Cameron Barnes.

The 6-foot-3 prospect shot 47% from beyond the arc during the EYBL Scholastic season at La Lumiere School, offering significant floor-spacing metrics for the Southeastern Conference program.

Recruiting Trajectory and the Final Selection Among Finalists

The recruitment timeline accelerated after Missouri officially extended a scholarship offer to Cleveland on May 15. Regular weekly contact from the coaching staff and a shared hometown connection with Dennis Gates helped separate the Tigers from competing programs. Cleveland narrowed his initial list of seven prospective universities down to a final three of Missouri, Michigan, and TCU before officially locking in his choice following an official visit to Columbia on October 3 during the university’s Homecoming weekend.

Devin Cleveland has committed to play college basketball at Missouri. The 4-star 6’3 2027 La Lumiere Prep combo guard chose the Tigers over Michigan and TCU. The youngest of 3 brothers, Devin starred in the Chicago Public League at Kenwood before going prep. pic.twitter.com/eVgG1r11jr — https://x.com/BallisLifeCHI/status/2111232538152997011

Coaches usually tell you what you want to hear, tell you this, that and the third. I like how (Dennis Gates) just talks to me like a regular person, like even outside of basketball, Cleveland told PowerMizzou.com following his visit. He tells me what I need to get better at, which is really cool because you don’t see that from other coaches.

Class Ranking Metrics and Roster Construction Under Gates

Player Name Position National Rank High School Devin Cleveland Combo Guard No. 30 La Lumiere School Scottie Adkinson Combo Guard Unspecified Webster Groves, Mo. Cameron Barnes Forward No. 98 Unspecified

According to the 247Sports Class Calculator, the addition of Cleveland alongside Adkinson and Barnes pushes Missouri’s composite team score to 61.95. A class of Adkinson, Cleveland and Cameron Barnes should push them into or near the top spot in the SEC (for now), and might push them into the top 5 in the country. While the roster will skew young for the 2027-28 campaign, the concentration of talent establishes a high ceiling for program output.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Scouting Metrics and On-Court Evaluation

247Sports National Basketball Director Eric Bossi described Cleveland as a lean and lanky combo guard capable of stretching defenses from deep while offering steady playmaking utility. Adam Finkelstein noted that Cleveland converted 47% of his three-point attempts during the EYBL Scholastic season at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana. That percentage shifted to 30% during grassroots play due to shot selection, though his deep range and ambidextrous passing mechanics remain central components of his offensive profile.

Photo: cbs19news.com

Statistically, Cleveland led Brad Beal Elite in scoring on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, recording averages of 16.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 0.8 steals per contest while helping push his squad to the Peach Jam Tournament. Analysts note that continued physical development and added strength to his frame will unlock further rim-pressure capabilities and defensive consistency as he prepares for his senior season at La Lumiere School ahead of his arrival in Columbia.