Cahors Disability Center Staff Strike Over Management and Working Conditions

Nine staff members at the Établissement pour enfants et adolescents polyhandicapés (EEAP) in Cahors launched an ongoing strike on September 22, citing aggressive management and deteriorating working conditions that they argue compromise care for children.

The Bottom Line

Nine staff members remain on strike at the Cahors EEAP facility since September 22, leaving only three employees to welcome children.

Strikers met with the Agence régionale de santé (ARS) du Lot on October 13, but the agency declined to intervene directly in the private association’s labor dispute.

Monsieur Amiach was appointed by the Fédération APAJH for a three-month mission to advise the association and manage day-care operations.

Unresolved Labor Dispute Persists at Cahors EEAP

The labor dispute at the Cahors facility has extended past its third week. Strikers assert that management, led by Corinne Godde, engages in intimidation and denigration. C’est de la peur, de l’intimidation, du dénigrement… et là, c’est plus possible, staff members previously noted regarding the internal environment.

Out of 19 families connected to the facility, 15 have formed a support collective for the striking personnel. With only three staff members maintaining reception duties, the ARS has explored alternative care options for children unable to attend the establishment.

Institutional Response and Mediation Efforts

Strikers met with Quentin Delacour, director of the ARS du Lot, on Tuesday, October 13, to outline their grievances and formal reports lodged against the direction. According to striking staff, the ARS advised them to negotiate directly with the association rather than intervening.

C’est une structure de droit privé. On est en fait dans la négociation d’une sortie de grève, Quentin Delacour explained regarding the limits of the agency’s direct intervention. The ARS supports resolving the deadlock through designated mediation structures.

To assist in navigating the crisis, the Fédération APAJH appointed Monsieur Amiach for a three-month term. Michèle Cubaynes, president of the APAJH 46 association, stated that the association has maintained an open door for dialogue, asserting that staff members declined previous meeting invitations.

Operational Adjustments and Financial Support

Under the current mediation framework, management duties have been split. Monsieur Amiach oversees the day-care center to isolate the ongoing conflict, while Corinne Godde continues directing the Service d’éducation spéciale et de soins à domicile (Sessad), which remains operational.

Strikers maintain that they intend to return to their posts only under reformed conditions. On veut revenir au travail, mais pas dans n’importe quelle condition, emphasized Marilou, a mobilized staff member. To sustain their movement, the striking employees have opened an online strike fund to gather public donations.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.