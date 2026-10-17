Bangladesh face Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi tri-series opener

Bangladesh will look to break a persistent trend when they face Zimbabwe in the tri-series opener in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The Sikandar Raza-led side enters the match holding a recent edge following a tour earlier this year where they won the one-off Test and the ODI series.

The upcoming fixture at the Zayed Cricket Stadium marks the first neutral-venue ODI between the two sides in 20 years, with their last encounter taking place in Jaipur during the 2006 Champions Trophy. Conditions in Abu Dhabi are expected to feature high heat and humidity, alongside slow pitches historically favoring teams batting first, who have averaged 266 runs across the last five ODIs at the venue.

Squad Shuffles and Leadership Changes

Bangladesh enters the series missing Nahid Rana, who suffered an injury during the tour of Zimbabwe and has been sent to Perth for a medical check-up ahead of a potential return later this month. Litton Das returns to the fold as ODI captain, having missed the away series in July. Litton takes over the leadership role from Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

The Tri-Nation ODI action kicks off as Bangladesh take on Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi! pic.twitter.com/SRxHspdMGk — https://x.com/BCBtigers/status/2111109918917017996

Selection dilemmas loom for the team management, particularly regarding Mustafizur Rahman. Following two poor performances during the Asian Games, Mustafizur faces the risk of being dropped from the starting XI, a move that would mark the first time he is omitted from an ODI lineup in his career. Litton may also consider handing a game to mystery spinner Aliss Al Islam following strong performances in the BPL over the last few years and a competent T20I debut recently.

Probable line-ups for the encounter reflect a mix of established figures and emerging talent. Bangladesh’s probable XI includes Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, and Tanvir Islam. Zimbabwe’s probable side features Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl or Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Newman Nyamhuri, and Blessing Muzarabani.

Spotlight on Form and Recent Milestones

Zimbabwe arrives in the United Arab Emirates following a 3-0 ODI series defeat against Australia last month, though the hosts pushed the world champions to a one-wicket margin in the final match. Captain Raza continues to lead the squad in the absence of the injured Richard Ngarava, supported by experienced batters Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor alongside younger contributors Brian Bennett and Newman Nyamhuri.

Individual milestones add context to the contest. Litton Das enters the match following a record-breaking Test performance earlier this week, where he became the first wicketkeeper to record a century, a half-century, and nine dismissals in a single Test match. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe fast bowler Brad Evans comes off a four-wicket haul against Australia, recording 4 for 47, and stands as his team’s highest wicket-taker in the format this year.

We want to win the trophy, definitely, but to do that, we have to win both the (round-robin) matches against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, said Bangladesh batter Mosaddek Hossain regarding the team’s objectives for the tri-series.

Venue History and Tournament Outlook

Zimbabwe will play their first ODI at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, where Bangladesh have won two of their six encounters so far. Afghanistan completes the tri-series field in the round-robin format, with matches scheduled to begin in the late afternoon to mitigate the daytime heat in Abu Dhabi.