Seminario Volta 2026 holds workshop on public space animations

As part of the Seminario VOLTA 2026, the workshop “Animaciones disruptivas en el espacio público” incorporates an artistic and audiovisual approach.

The Bottom Line

The workshop adapts a methodology used with four Barcelona schools to an adult audience across three connected sessions.

Participants use environmental observation, audiovisual recording, and analog rotoscoping to alter real public spaces through drawings, textures, and color.

The initiative culminates in a collective screening during the closing session of the Seminario VOLTA 2026.

Methodology Deployed Across Three Sessions

The proposal builds on a framework currently being developed with four different schools in children and youth education across Barcelona. The project invites participants to observe the spaces they inhabit, identify everyday uses and relationships, and imagine how artistic creation can transform those environments. For the adult demographic participating in the Seminario VOLTA 2026, this methodology unfolds across three distinct sessions.

The first session, titled “Observar · Leer · Imaginar,” focuses on reading the urban environment around Pati Manning. Participants log everyday images, movements, and situations to establish a foundational visual archive for the following stages.

Intervening and Remixing Public Space

During the second session, “Intervenir · Rotoscopiar la realidad,” participants select fragments from the gathered footage and intervene manually frame by frame. Utilizing drawing, color, textures, and imaginary elements, they modify the original scenes to test alternative ways of perceiving and inhabiting urban architecture. Realities become experimental surfaces for new narratives.

The third session, “Remixcar · Crear colectivamente,” connects these individual fragments to assemble a collaborative audiovisual piece. Facilitated by Luz Sur, Emilia Martínez, and Lucía Díaz, the workshop concludes with a joint screening during the closing events of the Seminario VOLTA 2026.