An unnamed detainee’s nightly phone calls to a Moroccan number and his exclusive use of Darija behind bars were supposed to secure his swift expulsion from the Netherlands, according to Dutch migration authorities. Instead, those unverified prison observations triggered a sharp judicial rebuke that dismantled the state’s deportation strategy on October 15, 2026.

When Prison Intelligence Fails the Standard of Proof

The Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security built its deportation case on thin evidentiary ice. Bladi.net reported that when the case reached the District Court of The Hague, sitting in Groningen on October 13, government representatives could not produce any documentary evidence backing their claims. The administration had attempted to link the detainee to Morocco by citing a prison official’s report detailing his daily telephone habits and language preferences. Yet, this crucial intelligence appeared nowhere in the official case files submitted to the judges. The ministry’s representative could only read aloud from an internal message during the hearing, leaving the court and the defense with no way to verify the origins or reliability of the claims.

Morocco’s dramatic penalty shoot-out win over the Netherlands sparked scenes of joy Tuesday in The Hague, home to a large Moroccan community, but also violent arrests amid clashes with police.In the Schilderswijk district of the city, AFP reporters saw fans draped in Moroccan… pic.twitter.com/8oap62LYlC — https://x.com/vanguardngrnews/status/2071916173151625411

This evidentiary gap proved fatal to the state’s order. On October 15, 2026, the court ruled that the administration had failed to demonstrate concrete indications that the man originated from Morocco or could realistically be sent there. The court formally annulled the June 24, 2026 decision that had added Morocco as an expulsion destination. The ruling leaves the state’s legal framework in disarray, especially since the detainee has consistently maintained that he is an Algerian national.

A Three-Year Legal Limbo Over National Identity

The identity dispute stretches back years. On July 9, 2021, Dutch authorities initially ordered the man’s expulsion to Algeria, a decision compounded by a ten-year entry ban issued the same year. That removal plan collapsed when diplomatic channels stalled. On October 27, 2025, Algerian authorities informed Dutch counterparts that they could not locate the man’s fingerprints in their databases and refused to confirm his nationality, effectively closing the door on a laissez-passer.

Faced with an impasse regarding his Algerian identity, the ministry pivoted toward Morocco on June 24, 2026, relying on data supposedly supplied by the repatriation service. The detainee pushed back on July 18, 2026, pointing out that he has no personal connections to the kingdom and noting that the state provided zero concrete proof linking him to Moroccan citizenship. The court’s latest intervention confirms that the state simply traded an unviable removal path for an unproven one.

The Cost of Unlawful Detention and the Path Ahead

The legal defeat extends far beyond the cancelled Moroccan destination order. The detainee had already spent more than three years behind bars in penal detention, running from June 25, 2023, to October 6, 2026. The moment his prison sentence ended, immigration authorities immediately transferred him to administrative detention to enforce his removal, citing a high risk of flight.

The tribunal ruled that this administrative detention was illegal from its very first day because the state had no realistic prospect of expelling him to Algeria. Consequently, the court ordered his immediate release on October 15, 2026, and ordered the Dutch state to pay 1,280 euros in compensation—covering 320 euros for two days spent in a police cell and 960 euros for eight days in a detention center. Furthermore, the state must shoulder 2,802 euros in legal costs.

While the October 15 ruling sweeps away the Moroccan designation and ends the immediate detention, the original 2021 return obligation toward Algeria remains technically in force. The man walks free, but his true nationality remains entirely unresolved.