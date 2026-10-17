Tesla Unveils Roadster Prototype with SpaceX Tech

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) unveiled its next-generation Roadster prototype during a live demonstration at a SpaceX facility in Texas, showcasing compressed-gas thrusters that enabled the vehicle to execute aerial jumps and inverted driving maneuvers. While high-profile executives praised the engineering feat, technology critics and industry analysts raised immediate questions regarding production timelines, regulatory approval for public roads, and the feasibility of integrating rocket propulsion into a consumer vehicle.

The Bottom Line

Engineering Feat: The vehicle utilizes cold-gas thrusters developed in collaboration with SpaceX, achieving a 0-to-60 mph acceleration claim presented by the company. Regulatory and Production Hurdles: Elon Musk announced that production will not commence before 2028, with the full-flight system variant remaining unapproved for public roadways and restricted to invitation-only buyers.

Unprecedented Demonstration and Technological Integration at the Texas Facility

The public unveiling took place at a SpaceX facility in Texas, where the updated Tesla Roadster prototype climbed an inverted ramp, launched into the air, rotated, and landed safely on its wheels. According to vehicle engineering presentations during the event, the propulsion system relies on high-pressure gas injected through multiple nozzles, generating thruster-based lift that operates independently of tire-to-road traction. Lars Moravi, Vice President of Vehicle Engineering at Tesla, explained during the broadcast that a fan-based suction system beneath the chassis generates downforce exceeding twice the force of gravity, allowing the vehicle to operate upside down on specialized track configurations.

Photo: اليوم السابع

The exterior design diverges sharply from the original 2017 concept, adopting aggressive angles and hidden LED lighting elements intended to minimize aerodynamic drag, drawing stylistic cues from aerospace engineering. Inside the cabin, structural weight reduction measures include the use of titanium, magnesium, and carbon fiber, alongside fixed-position seating arrangements designed to optimize mass distribution.

Diverging Industry Reactions and Open Skepticism

Reactions among technology leaders and engineers highlighted a deep divide between promotional execution and commercial viability. US investor Jason Calacanis praised the demonstration as science-fiction-level innovation, while OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman acknowledged the striking design despite his well-documented history of friction with Elon Musk. Meta AI executive Alexandr Wang questioned the identity of the driver during the stunt sequences, and programmer John Carmack voiced explicit safety concerns regarding the integration of rocket thrusters on consumer platforms.

Photo: الجزيرة نت

Independent technology reviewers also challenged the published specifications. YouTuber Marques Brownlee publicly questioned the validity of the speed and aerial maneuver claims. Meanwhile, outside aerospace authorities noted fundamental design conflicts between automotive safety structures and aerospace engineering. Roger Conner, an aviation expert at the Smithsonian Institution, observed that aviation design prioritizes absolute weight minimization, whereas automotive engineering requires heavy structural crash structures to protect occupants, making a hybrid vehicle extremely difficult to manufacture efficiently.

Roadster Variant Target Acceleration (0-60 mph) Initial Reservation Terms Performance Under 1.6 seconds $50,000 deposit Thrust / Intermediate Under 0.9 seconds Configurable via tiered booking Rocket Under 0.59 seconds Invitation only; commitment within 10 days

Production Timelines and Capital Requirements

Commercialization timelines for the new Roadster face significant delays. Originally unveiled as a concept in 2017, Elon Musk stated that actual production will not begin until 2028. Furthermore, the variant equipped with the complete flight system lacks certification for public highway use.

Aerospace Design Cues and Advanced Structural Engineering

The exterior styling draws direct inspiration from two iconic American military aircraft: the SR-71 Blackbird spy plane and the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet. Its aggressive lines and sharp angles evoke the design language of the Cybertruck, utilizing hidden LED headlamps and taillights to optimize aerodynamic efficiency. Inside, the stripped-down cockpit focuses entirely on the driver, eliminating traditional seat-adjusting mechanisms to lock the seating position in place. Elon Musk described this hybrid technology as the fruit of an unprecedented collaboration between the best car company and the best rocket company in the world .