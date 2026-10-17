Alabama plays Tennessee in SEC college football rivalry

No. 6 Alabama plays No. 14 Tennessee in the “Third Saturday in October” rivalry on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. Alabama enters as 7.5-point favorites with an over/under of 50.5 points. The Crimson Tide average over 44 points per game, while Tennessee features the SEC’s top-ranked defense.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Over/Under Value: The SportsLine Projection Model projects 56 combined points, making the Over (50.5) the value in 62% of simulations.

The SportsLine Projection Model projects 56 combined points, making the Over (50.5) the value in 62% of simulations. Quarterback Play: Keelon Russell leads Alabama with 1,599 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, while Tennessee leans on a ground attack featuring DeSean Bishop.

Keelon Russell leads Alabama with 1,599 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, while Tennessee leans on a ground attack featuring DeSean Bishop. Betting Trends: The Over has hit in five of Alabama’s six games this season.

Rivalry Stakes Following the Georgia Loss

The sting of last week’s 20-17 home loss to Georgia remains fresh for the No. 6 Crimson Tide. Traveling to Knoxville for the historic rivalry provides an immediate stress test for a roster looking to bounce back in conference play. Alabama stands at 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC, boasting the highest-scoring offense in the conference at over 44 points per contest.

'SEC Nation,' 'Paul Finebaum Show' in Knoxville for Tennessee football vs Alabama https://t.co/34c5dUTblg — https://x.com/knoxnews/status/2109769878248763653

Sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell commands an explosive unit. Yet, the offense will miss receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, who has been ruled out for this matchup. Managing possessions against a hostile Neyland Stadium crowd will dictate whether the Crimson Tide can establish an early rhythm.

Tennessee Defense Meets a High-Octane Alabama Attack

On the other sideline, No. 14 Tennessee brings a 5-1 record (2-1 in the SEC) into the fixture, anchored by the defense that ranks No. 1 in the conference. The Volunteers have relied heavily on a punishing ground game led by DeSean Bishop. Bishop has accumulated 678 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, carrying the offensive load while the team navigates quarterback uncertainty.

George MacIntyre is expected to start under center for Tennessee, though opening-week starter Faizon Brandon remains available despite battling a shoulder injury. Against Alabama’s high-volume passing attack, the Volunteers look to take advantage of stacked boxes to hit some big plays in the passing game.

Game Logistics and Where to Watch

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. For viewers streaming the SEC showdown, coverage is available via Fubo. SportsLine’s model simulates the matchup 10,000 times, entering Week 7 on a 48-40 run on top-rated college football picks.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.