Apple MacBook Pro to Get OLED and Touchscreen by Late 2027

Apple to Skip M6 Pro and Max Chips for M7 Architecture Shift

Apple is fundamentally overhauling its computer processor roadmap by skipping the entire M6 Pro, Max, and Ultra lineup in favor of jumping directly to the M7 generation for its upcoming high-end devices, borncity.com reported. The strategic shift will bring redesigned MacBook Pro models featuring OLED displays and touchscreen capabilities toward the end of 2027, powered by the M7 Pro and M7 Max processors.

The M6 Rollout and Late 2027 Pro Launch Timeline

Development on the standard M6 processors is largely finished at Apple, though management is intentionally bypassing the higher-performance Pro and Max tiers for this iteration. The base M6 chip will see deployment strictly within the Mac mini, the iMac, and an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple also has an OLED iMac and OLED MacBook Air in the works for down the road. https://t.co/681HCEwXeH — https://x.com/markgurman/status/2079938962685039029

The substantive performance and architectural leap for pro users arrives later. Entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro models running the standard M7 chip are slated for release during 2027. Meanwhile, the higher-end laptops carrying the M7 Pro and M7 Max will remain on current silicon until late 2027. Desktop users waiting for an M7 Ultra-powered Mac Studio face a longer wait, with scheduling pointing toward the first half of 2028.

OLED Touchscreen Redesign and October 2026 Hardware Debut

Despite the delayed arrival of the Pro silicon, the portable hardware chassis is undergoing its most extensive redesign since the introduction of the M1 Pro and M1 Max in 2021. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported that Apple plans to debut these overhauled MacBook Pro units featuring OLED screens and touch input around October 27 or 28, 2026. Selected media representatives have received invitations to a hands-on event scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

Retail stores are preparing extensive overnight transformations on November 5 to ready displays for a public market launch on Friday, November 6, 2026. The 14-inch and 16-inch machines feature a thinner and lighter physical footprint, a reinforced hinge mechanism, and the integration of the Dynamic Island in place of the traditional display notch. Alongside these laptops, the hardware event is expected to yield an updated iPad mini housing a 60-Hertz OLED display, an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the base M6, and potentially a refreshed iMac.

Pricing Pressures and Unconfirmed Corporate Plans

The transition to OLED panels and touch input carries clear financial implications. Retail pricing is projected to exceed the cost of current generations. In Japan, baseline figures for current hardware sit at 429,800 yen for the 14-inch M5 Pro and 519,800 yen for the 16-inch configuration. Market estimates project a roughly 20 percent price escalation, which translates to approximately 520,000 yen and 620,000 yen respectively.

Apple has not officially confirmed these product and chip trajectories. Furthermore, persistent supply chain constraints affecting memory components could introduce schedule adjustments as production approaches.