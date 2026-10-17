Troves of Denisovan Fossils and Tools Discovered in Southwest China Cave

Bianfu Cave Yields Seven Denisovan Fossils and Over 1,300 Tools in Yunnan Province

Archaeologists excavating Bianfu Cave in southwestern China’s Yunnan province have unearthed seven Denisovan fossils alongside more than 1,300 stone and bone tools, marking the first time researchers have established a direct association between Denisovan fossils and rich cultural remains in south China, according to reports.

The discovery brings the total number of known Denisovan fossils worldwide to more than twenty. Published in September 2026 in the journal Nature, two studies analyzed the haul, which includes four teeth, two skull fragments, and part of a forearm bone recovered from sediment layers dated between 134,000 and 167,000 years ago.

Until now, researchers primarily knew the enigmatic hominins from a tiny finger bone and a few teeth found in Denisova Cave in Siberia, as well as scattered finds in Tibet, Taiwan, Laos, and northern China. The new cave site in China’s Yunnan province establishes that Denisovans occupied a diverse geographic range stretching from sub-zero Siberian mountains to subtropical latitudes.

Protein Analysis Overcomes DNA Degradation in Warm Cave Sediments

Workers originally stumbled upon the site in 2019 during a reforestation project in an abandoned quarry, uncovering more than 60,000 bone fragments. Researchers sorting through the massive collection quickly realized that the warm climate of southwestern China had destroyed any usable ancient DNA.

Denisovan tools from cave in China shows how mysterious humans lived https://t.co/EZGrp3LbiF pic.twitter.com/WLU1PzCTNP — https://x.com/newscientist/status/2100148966755029467

Paleogeneticists turned instead to biomolecular paleontology. By extracting stable amino acid sequences from proteins preserved in five of the human fossils, the team confirmed their Denisovan identity. The method provided a definitive taxonomic classification where morphological inspection alone fell short.

The collection’s standout find is part of a radius—a forearm bone connecting to the elbow. It represents the first Denisovan arm bone ever discovered. According to the study authors, the bone’s overall shape corresponds closely to modern human arms, likely providing functional advantages for lightweight, precise manipulation, while retaining some structural similarities to Neanderthals.

Stone Tool Economies and Long-Term Site Occupation in Southwestern China

The second study accompanying the fossil analysis focused on the artifacts and animal remains recovered alongside the human bones. The cave deposits accumulated over a span of roughly 120,000 years, from approximately 190,000 to 70,000 years ago, indicating that Denisovans utilized the subterranean shelter repeatedly over tens of thousands of years.

Faunal remains found in the strata belonged largely to medium-sized and large hoofed animals, including deer and water buffalo, alongside smaller quantities of rhinoceros and hyena bones. The assemblage points to consistent, abundant local hunting opportunities without major shifts in animal populations over the occupation period.

The stone tools display a stark economy of effort.

What Remains Unknown About the Extinct Hominins

Despite providing unprecedented daily-life context, the Bianfu Cave discoveries do not explain why the Denisovan population ultimately vanished. Researchers continue to map how these extinct cousins interacted with modern humans, whose descendants in Southeast Asia and Oceania still carry significant percentages of Denisovan genetic material.