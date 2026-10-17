5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan Balochistan Province

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Saturday, October 17, 2026, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. The tremor hit at 6:30 a.m. at a shallow depth of 13 kilometers, with its epicenter located 86 kilometers northeast of Khuzdar town, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Ground Shaking Felt Across Balochistan and Sindh

The initial shock rattled several areas near the epicenter, including Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, and Nasirabad. Tremors crossed provincial boundaries, reaching neighboring Sindh province where residents in Sukkur, Qambar, Shahdadkot, and Dadu districts felt the ground move.

Discrepancies in preliminary seismological data emerged shortly after the event. While the USGS recorded the magnitude at 5.7 with an epicenter 86 kilometers northeast of Khuzdar, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported a magnitude of 5.9 occurring at 10:07 a.m. at a deeper level of 25 kilometers, placing the epicenter 48 kilometers northwest of Khuzdar, Dawn reported.

Neither agency immediately recorded any casualties or structural collapses following the morning tremors.

Tectonic Realities Behind Frequent Seismic Activity

Pakistan sits on top of three major tectonic plates—the Arabian, Eurasian, and Indian plates—which intersect to create five distinct seismic zones across the country. This constant geological pressure makes tectonic movements a frequent occurrence.

The region has experienced several notable seismic events in recent months. In February, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Balochistan. Later in the year, the region felt additional movement, including a 4.8-magnitude quake centered near Zhob in August and a moderate 4.0-magnitude tremor affecting Quetta, Ziarat, and Harnai in July, Dawn reported.

These frequent episodes revive memories of Pakistan’s most catastrophic seismic disaster. In 2005, a massive earthquake struck the nation, resulting in the deaths of more than 74,000 people.