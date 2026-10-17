Reliance, Blinkit and Zomato Officials Face FIR Over Expired Food Probe in Maharashtra

India’s food safety regulators have filed criminal charges against officials at major retail and quick-commerce firms, including Blinkit and Reliance entities, following the seizure of expired food products valued at Rs 48 lakh during a multi-district crackdown in Maharashtra.

Operational Risks and Supply Chain Accountability

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Shanti Nagar police station in Thane, naming 10 individuals, including senior officials, employees, disposal agency operators, and local suppliers.

Investigators discovered a diversion pattern where expired stock handed over for destruction was funneled through unlicensed sorting yards in Bhiwandi back into retail supply chains.

State regulators suspended the licences of five establishments—three Reliance and two Eternal entities—while halting business at four unlicensed premises.

The Regulatory Sweep Across Maharashtra Warehouses

Led by Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe, state enforcement teams executed simultaneous inspections across Thane and Pune districts between October 14 and 15. The coordinated raids uncovered systemic vulnerabilities in how consumer-rejected and expired commodities are handled by contract disposal agencies.

The Maharashtra FDA has suspended the food licence of Blinkit’s Malad West dark store after an inspection found heavy cockroach infestation, expired food stock and multiple hygiene violations.The action applies only to the inspected Malad facility and does not affect Blinkit’s… pic.twitter.com/4AwlYlAzSz — https://x.com/NDTVProfit/status/2087055128226644307

Case documents reviewed by Reuters indicate that company officials from Reliance Retail, Reliance Consumer Products, and Zomato Hyperpure failed to provide verifiable proof of destruction. Disposal operators allegedly issued compliance certificates without verifying actual destruction, allowing compromised inventory to reach unverified local brokers and discount stores.

Corporate Leadership Named in Police Filings

The legal action targets key corporate representatives across the supply chain network. The FIR names V Subramaniam, Whole-time Director, and Ashok Kumar Singh of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, alongside Vijay Bhikaji Kharmale and Nilesh Ramdasrao Deshmukh of Reliance Retail Ltd. Quick-commerce operations face direct scrutiny with the inclusion of Arbinder Singh Dhinsa, Director of Blinkit Commerce, and Deepak Singh, alongside Abid Shaikh representing Zomato Hyperpure.

Photo: NDTV Profit

Additional individuals named in the police documents include local suppliers and disposal operators such as Babar Miya Ahmed Siddiqui of B K Dispose, Gulzar Abdul Khan, and Abdul Mobin Khan, who operated a discount store in Bhiwandi where leaking and expired goods were allegedly displayed without valid purchase bills or licenses.

Entity & Facility Location Seized Stock Value (INR) Regulatory Action Taken Bhiwandi Disposal Yard Rs 24,00,000+ Operations halted / Unlicensed premises Reliance Consumer Products Warehouse (Vadpe) Rs 4,92,000 License suspended (Oct 15 hearings) Zomato Hyperpure Facility (Usatane) Rs 7,81,000 License suspended (Oct 15 hearings)

Broader Enforcement Trends in Indian Consumer Retail

This enforcement action highlights growing regulatory pressure on India’s quick-commerce and organized retail sectors, which sell products to millions of households. Enforcement of food safety laws has traditionally been weak in India and the recent round of extensive crackdowns has garnered large-scale public support.

Photo: The New Indian Express

As state authorities continue to audit distribution networks, logistics and inventory management practices across quick-commerce platforms face heightened operational scrutiny.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.