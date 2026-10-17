Tonga Stun England 30-12 in Rugby League World Cup Opener

Tonga secured a 30-12 victory over England in their Rugby League World Cup opening fixture in Perth, with Haumole Olakau’atu scoring two tries and Isaiya Katoa contributing points. The result leaves England’s tournament hopes in immediate jeopardy under head coach Brian McDermott.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Following the defeat, England’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Rugby League World Cup are in jeopardy.

England now have to try to secure a top-two finish in the combined six-team group table ahead of fixtures against France and Papua New Guinea.

Perth Opening Stunner Leaves England Facing Early Exit

Four years after suffering a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to England in 2017, Tonga finally exacted revenge with a dominant 30-12 performance in front of a ferociously partisan crowd in Perth, as reported by Fox Sports. Kristian Woolf’s side outclassed the third-ranked English team through a potent mix of clinical attacking execution and staunch goal-line defense. The BBC noted that the defeat immediately places England’s campaign in jeopardy within the combined six-team Group B-C table. Brian McDermott’s squad must now navigate upcoming fixtures against France and Papua New Guinea while relying on other results to break their way just to secure a top-two finish.

Defeat in our opening game#EnglandRL 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/csIMrb13eQ — https://x.com/England_RL/status/2111412947050193401

The Guardian highlighted that failure to reach the semi-finals would mark a historic first in the history of the Rugby League World Cup, as England have never previously missed the final four. Despite attempting to introduce a more enterprising style of play with enhanced second-phase rugby compared to their dull tactics during the previous year’s Ashes, England’s halves failed to convert territorial dominance into points. Sky Sports reported that England enjoyed 54 tackles in the Tonga half and 29 inside the 20-meter zone during the opening period, yet managed only two tries across the entire eighty minutes.

Tactical Breakdown and the Turning Points in Western Australia

The tactical battle in the spine ultimately decided the fixture. According to Fox Sports, Tongan No. 7 Isaiya Katoa outplayed his future Dolphins teammate George Williams, orchestrating the contest with pinpoint kicking and sharp distribution. The opening breakthrough arrived on 24 minutes when Katoa slipped a short ball to Stefano Utoikamanu, sending the prop charging through a defensive gap. The BBC reported that the turning point occurred just two minutes prior, when Victor Radley was driven back by a massive tackle from Tonga captain Jason Taumalolo, resulting in a crucial knock-on near the try-line.

Photo: BBC

England showed brief signs of life immediately after the half-time break when a strong run from winger Dom Young set up AJ Brimson for an early try. However, Tonga responded with a devastating two-try blitz within three minutes. Haumole Olakau’atu reacted quickest to a scrappy Katoa grubber to toe the ball through and score, before Tolu Koula pounced on another short kick moments later to blow the margin out to 24-6. Although Dom Young crossed in the corner in the 63rd minute to give England a glimmer of hope, Katoa engineered a second try for Olakau’atu to seal the result.

Defensive Wall and Injury Disruption for Mate Ma’a

Tonga’s defensive resilience earned high praise from analysts. Former international James Graham described Tonga’s resistance on their own goal-line as a massive defensive statement, holding firm despite wave after wave of English pressure. This defensive grit negated the impact of an early injury blow, when five-eighth Latu Fainu was forced from the field after just 16 minutes with a suspected pectoral strain. The injury forced Tui Lolohea into the halves and reshuffled the interchange rotation, yet Salesi Foketi seamlessly transitioned into an unfamiliar dummy-half role to help steer Tonga home.

Rugby League World Cup Press Conference: England v Tonga – Week 1, 2026

Sky Sports noted that England targeted Tongan vulnerabilities under the high ball early on, repeatedly testing winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and fullback Lehi Hopoate. Yet Watene-Zelezniak countered by winning crucial kick chases that earned penalties and forced errors, laying the physical platform for the Pacific nation. With destiny now in their own hands, Tonga prepares for their remaining group fixtures against Lebanon and Samoa, while England faces a tense week of preparation ahead of their meeting with France in Perth.

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