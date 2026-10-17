The Mercedes-Benz CLA350 4Matic electric vehicle recorded a 374-mile range during an instrumented road-trip test conducted for the 2027 Car of the Year awards, outperforming its official Environmental Protection Agency rating by 18 percent. The entry-level luxury model commands a $66,280 price tag and draws criticism for cramped rear seating and an over-reliance on digital cockpit displays.

The Bottom Line

Efficiency Outlier: The CLA350 4Matic exceeded its official EPA range rating by 18 percent, registering 374 miles on a single charge during a constant 70-mph highway test.

The CLA350 4Matic exceeded its official EPA range rating by 18 percent, registering 374 miles on a single charge during a constant 70-mph highway test. Charging Velocity: The vehicle demonstrated rapid power replenishment, adding more driving range in 30 and 45-minute intervals than any other electric vehicle previously tested by the organization.

The vehicle demonstrated rapid power replenishment, adding more driving range in 30 and 45-minute intervals than any other electric vehicle previously tested by the organization. Compromised Packaging: Priced at $66,280 as tested, the model features restricted rear passenger space and trades traditional interior craftsmanship for a continuous bank of digital monitors.

Instrumented Range and Charging Benchmarks

During the MotorTrend Road-Trip Range test, test teams depleted the battery from 100 percent down to 5 percent at a steady 70 mph. The resulting 374-mile figure represents the largest margin of EPA range underestimation observed by the testing body. Furthermore, the vehicle leveraged its advanced electrical architecture to set benchmarks in power intake velocity. While a small group of competitors achieved faster 5-to-80 percent completion times than the CLA350’s 25-minute benchmark, the Mercedes model outpaced all rivals in total miles added at both the 30-minute and 45-minute marks. At the 30-minute threshold, the battery state of charge had already surpassed 80 percent.

Engineering Merits and Software Integration

Beyond raw range capacity, engineers configured the chassis to maintain ride comfort despite low rolling resistance tires. The vehicle delivers brisk, smooth acceleration alongside cabin insulation that matches luxury standards. On-board technology includes an agentic AI virtual assistant, an active self-parking system, and hands-on semi-autonomous driving capabilities. The autonomous hardware architecture is designed to support a future software update enabling eyes-off-the-road functionality.

Cabin Ergonomics and Pricing Friction

The technical achievements of the platform introduce notable compromises at the dealership level. The test vehicle commanded an as-tested price of $66,280, a bracket where buyers frequently demand more expansive interior volume. Evaluators noted that rear passenger accommodations suffer from cramped space and a dearth of features and materials quality relative to the front row. Additionally, the soft damper tuning leads to bounding over larger bumps. Rather than traditional craftsmanship, the cabin relies on the Superscreen, presenting a wall of computer monitors accompanied by neat vents at the ends.

Metric CLA350 4Matic Result Market Context As-Tested Price $66,280 N/A Tested Highway Range 374 miles 18% above official EPA rating 5%-80% Charge Time 25 minutes N/A Range Added (30 Min) Record high Exceeds all previously tested models

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.