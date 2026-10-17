Mark Nawaqanitawase to Decide International Future Next Year

Dual-code winger Mark Nawaqanitawase said he will decide on his international future next year, keeping open the possibility of representing Fiji or Italy, abc.net.au reported.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Eligibility Volatility: Because World Rugby rules prevent a player from returning to the Wallabies once allegiance is switched to another tier-one or tier-two nation, his eventual destination carries massive multi-year cap and roster implications.

The Cross-Code Tug-of-War and World Cup Stakes

The 26-year-old winger has steadfastly refused to rule out turning his back on Australia for the 2027 global showpiece. While Wallabies captain Harry Wilson and head coach Les Kiss have expressed public confidence that the former Sydney Roosters star will wear the gold jumper on home soil, Nawaqanitawase’s management revealed that alternative pathways remain under active consideration.

Mark Nawaqanitawase has done almost everything he can in league before making the switch back to Rugby next year. A Blues win would be the icing on the cake. pic.twitter.com/z0uCzw457x — https://x.com/7NewsSydney/status/2066447244681756962

Under current World Rugby regulations, switching allegiances after his previous 11 Test appearances for Australia across 2022 and 2023 would permanently bar him from ever pulling on the Wallabies jersey again. Despite this irreversible rule, the dual international qualifies for Fiji through his father’s heritage and Italy through his grandmother, opening up potential international chapters as his career progresses.

Clearing the Air Ahead of the Japan Move

Addressing mounting speculation surrounding his playing future, Nawaqanitawase took to social media to shut down immediate rumors, explaining that his sole priority is transitioning to the Top League.

“My only focus right now is moving to Japan in a couple of weeks and connecting with my new team at Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights. I will weigh up my options and make a decision next year on my international future,” Nawaqanitawase posted on Instagram.

The decision follows a triumphant stint in the National Rugby League (NRL), where Nawaqanitawase clinched a premiership title with the Sydney Roosters.

Player Previous Stint Current Club Eligible Nations Mark Nawaqanitawase Sydney Roosters (NRL) / Wallabies Saitama Wild Knights (Japan) Australia, Fiji, Italy

Reintegration Challenges in the Fifteen-Man Code

While Wallabies leadership remains optimistic about integrating the winger back into the national setup ahead of the global tournament, structural hurdles remain. Les Kiss pointed out that transitioning back to rugby union requires a complete tactical readjustment, particularly regarding defensive positioning, spatial awareness, and aerial contests.

Photo: channelnewsasia.com

Kiss confirmed that Nawaqanitawase will bypass the upcoming November Nations Championship fixtures in Europe, allowing him time to settle into his new environment in Japan. As Kiss noted to reporters, every player must earn their selection through domestic form, and the nuances of the fifteen-man code demand a period of systematic relearning.

With his club contract in Japan underway and his international allegiance officially frozen until the new year, the sport watches closely to see which nation secures one of the most dynamic broken-field runners in the game.

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