No Kings Protests Pivot to Early Voting Push for Midterms

The grassroots coalition No Kings is pivoting from nationwide anti-Trump protests to a massive early voting mobilization effort this weekend, with organizers launching over 3,000 events across the country to register voters and monitor polls ahead of the midterm elections.

The Bottom Line

Grassroots groups organized over 3,000 “No Kings: Vote Early” events nationwide for the weekend.

The coalition’s pivot targets the largest number of midterm early voting numbers in the country’s history and recruits poll watchers trained by Common Cause.

Events feature strict rules against political endorsements and inviting current candidates to speak.

Shifting From Street Protests to Voter Mobilization

The coalition of hundreds of partner organizations, which includes the American Civil Liberties Union and Black Voters Matter, previously held three days of nationwide protests since the start of Trump’s second term. Event coordinators have suggested that the president’s behavior while in office resembles that of a monarch rather than an elected democratic leader—a view that Trump has previously pushed back against.

“The first three No Kings were designed to send a message,” Ezra Levin, the co-founder of Indivisible, stated. “We’re done sending a message.” Now, Levin explained, the network wants people to vote.

Saturday’s coordinated mobilization carries two primary objectives: facilitating what he hopes will be the largest number of midterm early voting numbers in the country’s history and deploying volunteers trained as poll watchers. Pointing to the unsuccessful SAVE America Act—which would have mandated that voters present proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, during voter registration—along with worries about federal immigration personnel at voting stations and President Trump’s efforts to curb mail-in voting, Levin emphasized that this monitoring campaign serves as a direct countermeasure to administration policies he regards as hazardous to fair elections.

Superheroes, Concerts, and Block Parties Nationwide

Events scheduled across the country feature varied community formats, ranging from neighborhood cookouts and block parties to rallies. In Golden, Colo., a “Paws to the Polls” march invites residents to walk with their dogs, while organizers in Everett, Wash., planned a “concert for democracy” featuring an environmental troubadour.

Photo: knau.org

Strict operational restrictions govern all participating gatherings. Levin confirmed that events carry an explicit rule against political endorsements and inviting current candidates to speak.

In Frisco, Texas, Indivisible Frisco co-leader Cammy Dunford organized a “voting is your superpower” gathering utilizing superhero capes and masks. Dunford stated that she will wear a red and blue cape (to embrace the political spectrum of voters) while distributing similar gear. “I don’t care if you’re an independent, first-time voter, Democrat, Republican,” Dunford said. “If you are eligible to vote, you need to get out there and vote. Because without everybody voting, we don’t have a democracy.”

Preparing for the Texas Early Voting Window

Although early voting in Texas does not start until Oct. 19, Dunford and a group of her neighbors assembled 500 mini goodie bags containing QR codes linking to voting information and voting resources. Participants also plan to display bright signs featuring superhero-shaped images to engage motorists in passing traffic.

Fourth No Kings planned nationwide next month, emphasizing early voting

On the poll monitoring front, Dunford confirmed that her local group has two people already trained through the government watchdog organization Common Cause, with recruitment efforts continuing during Saturday’s events. Trained monitors wear identifying T-shirts to assist voters with inquiries at polling locations.

Additional programming includes a scheduled appearance in Wyandotte, Mich., where Christy McGillivray, executive director of Voters Not Politicians, is set to address crowds regarding the history of fighting for democracy in the U.S. Reflecting on the nationwide grassroots coordination, McGillivray said, “It makes people feel like they’re a part of something bigger than themselves. And that’s what democracy is. Democracy is about working with each other and for each other.”