Instituto Cervantes Hosts Roundtable on Women in Art Collections

The Instituto Cervantes has announced its seventh roundtable discussion focusing on women leading art collections in Spain, scheduled to feature prominent curators and collection directors including Teresa Calbo and Tania Pardo. The event forms part of a broader cycle examining female leadership in contemporary art management, curation, and promotion.

The Essential Details of the Instituto Cervantes Seventh Roundtable

The seventh session of the cycle «Mujeres al frente de colecciones de arte en España» centers on professional leadership in Spanish and Latin American art collection management.

Panelists include Teresa Calbo, Alejandra Silvestre of the Fundación Hortensia Herrero, and CA2M director Tania Pardo, with presentations and moderation led by Alicia Ventura and Virginia Torrente.

The session is hosted in person at the Instituto Cervantes auditorium and broadcast live via their official YouTube channel.

Professional Perspectives on Contemporary Art Management

The upcoming session brings together key figures shaping contemporary art stewardship across institutions and private foundations. Teresa Calbo participates as both a contemporary art collector and exhibition curator. Alejandra Silvestre contributes from her role as director of the Fundación Hortensia Herrero. Meanwhile, Tania Pardo brings her expertise as an investigator, curator, and director of the Museo Centro de Arte Dos de Mayo, known as CA2M.

These professionals will examine the operational criteria guiding artwork selection and acquisition. Their discussion targets the fundamental role that sustained collection practices play in supporting, conserving, and distributing modern creative works. Rather than focusing solely on acquisition, the conversation addresses how these cultural actors build bridges between private commitment and public dissemination.

Institutional Leadership and Public Access

Alicia Ventura, a cultural manager and contemporary art collection advisor, handles the presentation of the session. Independent curator Virginia Torrente moderates the exchange, drawing on her extensive background in collection management and exhibition organization. Together, the panel highlights the structural impact of women working at the levels of artistic curation and heritage preservation.

Participant Role Affiliation / Focus Teresa Calbo Collector and Curator Contemporary Art Collection Alejandra Silvestre Director Fundación Hortensia Herrero Tania Pardo Director and Researcher Museo Centro de Arte Dos de Mayo (CA2M) Alicia Ventura Cultural Manager and Advisor Art Collection Advisory Virginia Torrente Independent Curator Moderator and Exhibition Management

The event is hosted at the Salón de actos of the Instituto Cervantes, offering preferred physical attendance through prior confirmed reservation. For audiences unable to attend the venue in person, the institution provides a live broadcast through its official YouTube channel, making the discourse on collection strategy publicly accessible.