Apple iPhone Duo Deliveries Slip to January 2027 Hours After Pre-orders Open

Global delivery estimates for the new Apple Inc. iPhone Duo stretched out to January 2027 just hours after the device opened for pre-orders, Bloomberg Línea reported. The rapid shift in shipping timelines followed the launch of pre-orders on Friday, October 16, 2026, catching buyers off guard even as the device secured its position as the most expensive phone in the history of the company. Apple confirmed that the pre-order window for its new iPhone with a foldable design kicked off on Friday, October 16 at 5:00 a.m. California time, which corresponds to 14:00 in peninsular Spain.

Presented initially on September 9, 2026, the device marks Apple’s entry into the foldable category with an exterior screen measuring 5.4 inches and an interior screen measuring 7.6 inches when unfolded. With an initial price tag of 1,999 dollars in the United States, the hardware bridges a conventional smartphone footprint with a tablet-sized work surface. Prices for higher storage configurations climb even further, reaching up to 3,199 dollars. An ad completed on the marketplace on eBay showed that a Night Sky 2 terabyte iPhone Duo sold for 5,000 dollars, a configuration that Apple retails in the United States for 3,199 dollars.

How Chile and Global Markets Saw Shipping Dates Push Past the Holidays

In Chile, the official online Apple store shifted from promising arrivals by the general release date of October 23, 2026, to pushing deliveries straight into January 2027, according to reporting by The Clinic. Major outlets including Entel, Claro, and Movistar maintained their scheduled dispatches for October 23, providing an alternative for buyers trying to secure units before the end of the year.

We can’t wait for the world to experience the iPhone Duo next week! Pre-orders start today. pic.twitter.com/Xbs1idd5KL — https://x.com/tim_cook/status/2111056812212687246

Alberto Vásquez, gerente de Terminales Movistar Chile, confirmed the start of the pre-order window for the device with deliveries tied to the general release date. Resellers on platforms like eBay quickly capitalized on the scarcity, pushing prices as high as 5,000 dollars for a 2 terabyte model, according to market tracking highlighted on YouTube by Vadim Yuryev. Strong resale premiums originated from how quickly Apple stock vanished on Friday morning, while Counterpoint forecasts also pointed to supply shortages.

Historical Pricing Pressures and Market Precedents

The high barrier to entry for the iPhone Duo sits against a backdrop of rising device costs over nearly two decades of smartphone evolution. FayerWayer noted that early smartphones during the carrier-subsidized era between 2008 and 2015 often cost 199 dollars up front, whereas base models have steadily climbed toward 799 dollars with the release of the iPhone 17. Industry analysts point to component manufacturing pressures, including a severe tightening in the availability and pricing of memory chips driven by rising infrastructure demands for artificial intelligence, as primary factors lifting hardware costs across the board.

Photo: The Clinic

The device arrives after competitors first established the foldable market. Apple’s entry combines a hinge mechanism running on the A20 Pro chip with Siri AI software powered by Apple Intelligence. As production constraints and component limits continue to restrict output, future hardware formats loom on the horizon.

Engineering the Foldable and Manufacturing Realities

Opened up, the iPhone Duo integrates the largest interior screen ever mounted on an iPhone, measuring 50 percent larger than the display on the iPhone 18 Pro Max, while also standing as the thinnest model manufactured by the company to date. The hardware incorporates a precision-engineered hinge designed to remain smooth and durable through constant use, paired with a dual-battery architecture built to provide all-day battery life. Technology journalist Raymond Wong noted that foldable phones are difficult to manufacture at scale due to hinge complexity and fragile flexible screens, adding that yields are typically much lower than those of conventional smartphones.