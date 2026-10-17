Alphabet CIO Ruth Porat Defends Massive AI Spending Amid Capital Destruction Warnings

Speaking at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat rejected warnings from Jefferies strategist Chris Wood that the massive artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout will trigger widespread U.S. capital destruction, affirming that the company plans to increase capital expenditures significantly in 2027.

Alphabet’s AI Spending Outpaces Past Outlays

The exchange highlights a sharp division on Wall Street over the economic viability of the current technology boom. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) are projected to spend more than $720 billion on capital expenditures this year alone, driven heavily by AI infrastructure, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Ruth Porat, President and CIO of Alphabet and @Google: "To protect American ratepayers, we’re committed not only to pay for 100% of the energy we use, but, very importantly, the infrastructure to support that growth, whether or not we end up using that energy." pic.twitter.com/KgATGYKEwP — https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/2029303238483218822

For Alphabet specifically, the company expects to spend between $195 billion and $205 billion this year. That figure marks more than double the $91.4 billion the company spent in 2025. Porat confirmed during the summit that the tech giant intends to push expenditures even higher in 2027.

Here is the math: to help finance this infrastructure wave, Alphabet posted negative free cash flow in the second quarter for the first time since its 2004 initial public offering. Meanwhile, its long-term debt climbed to approximately $98 billion at the end of June, an increase of more than four times compared to the prior year.

Private Credit Flows Into Neocloud Operators

Debt financing is increasingly driving the broader sector forward beyond Big Tech balance sheets. Private credit funds including Blue Owl, Apollo, and KKR have fueled outstanding private loans to AI-related companies past the $200 billion mark by some estimates.

Unlike deep-pocketed industry leaders, much of this private lending targets special-purpose vehicles and smaller neocloud operators. This reliance on alternative credit channels leaves less capitalized players vulnerable as market dynamics shift.

Capital Destruction Warnings From Jefferies

The exponential rise in spending prompted Jefferies global head of equity strategy, Chris Wood, to issue a stark warning via Bloomberg. Wood argued that the long-term outcome of the AI boom will likely be massive capital destruction in the United States, driven by cheaper Chinese open-weight models that threaten to commoditize large language models.

According to Wood, China has emerged as a technological peer to the United States in artificial intelligence. This competitive pressure is already altering usage patterns, with open-weight models drawing traffic away from closed models offered by Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google’s Gemini. Furthermore, recent financial disclosures from Anthropic appear to suggest its growth has flattened.

Contrasting these headwinds, Moonshot AI—one of China’s leading open-weight model developers—noted that 70% of its usage originates outside China, pointing to global adoption patterns that complicate traditional domestic market assumptions.

Metric / Entity 2025 Figure Projected / Current Figure Alphabet Capital Expenditures $91.4 billion $195 billion to $205 billion (2026) Alphabet Long-Term Debt Not reported ~$98 billion (as of June) Big Four Tech 2026 CapEx (Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta) Not reported Over $720 billion Outstanding Private AI Loans Not reported Exceeds $200 billion

Porat Defends Long-Term Economic Value

When asked about the threat of capital destruction during her conversation at the summit, Porat dismissed the notion that heavy infrastructure spending lacks a foundation. She argued that strong demand for insights to improve business and government operations makes it illogical to assume returns cannot be generated.

Photo: dispatchtimes.com

“It’s illogical to say we’re in a capacity-constrained position because there’s such strong demand for the insight in the ability to improve business and government, and yet you can’t drive a return on it,” Porat said.

Regarding open-weight versus closed models, Porat maintained that companies offering differentiated value will continue to command customer loyalty regardless of open-source competition. Drawing on her extensive background—including leading Morgan Stanley’s technology banking team during the dot-com era and advising then U.S. Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson during the 2008 financial crisis—Porat emphasized the necessity of identifying operational vulnerabilities early.

Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer at Alphabet and Google | Ruthie's Table 4

“One of the key lessons from the financial crisis was that you should identify your greatest source of vulnerability early and fortify against it, because you can’t address it in the moment,” Porat noted, applying the principle directly to modern technology adoption.

As Hyperdash noted in market coverage of the exchange, investor scrutiny regarding overinvestment remains high. For Alphabet, the calculated risk of aggressive infrastructure spending is viewed as preferable to the existential threat of technological obsolescence.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.