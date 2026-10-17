Chamberlain University Accreditation and Program Availability Guide

Chamberlain University confers online degrees from its main campus in Addison, Illinois, operating as a member of Covista and certified to operate by SCHEV.

The Bottom Line

Chamberlain University operates its main campus in Addison, Illinois, under Covista membership.

All Chamberlain programs and program options availability vary by state and location.

Institutional accreditation is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and regional accreditors.

Accreditation Framework and Transfer Credit Recognition

Chamberlain University holds institutional accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission. Oversight of Chamberlain University’s post-graduate APRN certificate program, Doctor of Nursing Practice program, master’s degree program in nursing, and baccalaureate degree program in nursing is provided by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation provides accreditation for the Doctor of Nursing Practice at Chamberlain University when it is completed through distance education.

Additional specialized programs operate under distinct national bodies. Accreditation for the Master of Public Health Program is held through the Council on Education for Public Health, whereas the Council on Social Work Education’s Board of Accreditation oversees the Master of Social Work degree program.

State Authorization and Complaint Resolution Pathways

All Chamberlain programs and program options availability vary by state and location. Chamberlain University is certified to operate by SCHEV and manages student grievances through defined administrative channels. Unresolved complaints can be directed to the Illinois Board of Higher Education via their webpage or by mail to 1 N. Old State Capitol Plaza, Suite 333, Springfield, IL 62701-1377.

Accrediting Body Program Scope Oversight Focus Higher Learning Commission Institutional Regional Degree Authorization CCNE Nursing (Baccalaureate, Master’s, DNP, APRN) Collegiate Nursing Education NLN CNEA Doctor of Nursing Practice (Distance) Distance DNP Standards CEPH Master of Public Health Public Health Education

Application Procedures for Prospective Transfer Students

Because program availability varies by state and location, applicants should verify status through university resources. For the most updated accreditation information, visit chamberlain.edu/accreditation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.