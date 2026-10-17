Cornell curbs fraternity events amid hazing and assault concerns

Inside a nondescript brick house overlooking West Virginia University’s campus, 18-year-old Nolan Burch stood blindfolded with a necktie during a 2014 fraternity ritual, unaware he was walking into a fatal trap. During a Gamma Phi chapter of Kappa Sigma event, Burch was blindfolded with a tie and led out of the house, and later security footage showed a group of fraternity members hauling the passed-out pledge back into the house and laying him face down on a table. Morgantown Police Department records showed his blood alcohol content was more than six times the legal limit when he died from acute alcohol poisoning. That tragedy, paired with persistent drug, alcohol, and sexual assault issues, pushed university leadership to overhaul campus Greek life.

The debate over whether higher education can safely coexist with fraternities and sororities has reignited across the United States. Following a 2024 lawsuit from a former Cornell University student alleging sexual assault by multiple members of the Chi Phi fraternity, institutional leaders face intense pressure from students and faculty to abolish Greek systems entirely. Cornell President Michael I. Kotlikoff announced a ban on parties and social events at campus fraternity houses for the remainder of the academic year while officials review whether the organizations can continue safely.

The Breaking Point at Cornell and Beyond

Caitlin Gallagher joined an Alpha Chi Omega chapter as a freshman in 2023, expecting camaraderie and community service. Instead, she watched her sorority’s executive board decline to issue a statement condemning the 2024 Chi Phi sexual assault allegations. Disillusioned by a system she felt was defined by how men view women, Gallagher left Greek life behind after her sorority’s board did not want to issue a statement denouncing sexual assault allegations. Results from a campus Sexual Assault and Related Misconduct survey indicated that 20% of nonconsensual sexual contact instances reportedly occurred in fraternity houses or annexes.

Cornell professors subsequently debated a vote of no-confidence against President Kotlikoff during a contentious Faculty Senate meeting, pressing him over student safety and what they termed inaction.

Public Versus Private Responses to Hazing

Universities nationwide have tried various tactics to curb dangerous behavior with mixed results. West Virginia University instituted a six-month moratorium on most Interfraternity Council activities in 2018 under then-president E. Gordon Gee, opting to reform chapters rather than eliminate them entirely. Pennsylvania State University experienced similar turmoil after sophomore Tim Piazza died in a 2017 hazing incident, prompting former president Eric Barron to spend years attempting to rein in excessive drinking and misconduct despite fierce pushback from alumni.

Private liberal arts institutions have taken more aggressive steps, such as Swarthmore College banning fraternities outright in 2019 following leaked documents containing racist and misogynistic remarks. However, public institutions face distinct legal hurdles. Adam McCready, an associate professor at the University of Connecticut who studies Greek life, noted that public universities can choose to withdraw official recognition, but doing so often drives chapters off campus entirely, removing remaining university oversight and resources.

Weighing Tradition Against Modern Risks

Despite documented hazards—including academic research linking fraternity membership to higher rates of sexual assault—Greek organizations retain powerful defenders.