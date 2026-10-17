Glenn Hughes Recovers After Second 10-Hour Open Heart Surgery

English musician Glenn Hughes is recovering at home after undergoing a ten-hour open-heart surgery for a recurrent aortic valve replacement.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Procedure: Hughes underwent an aortic valve replacement, which are undertaken to treat one of the valves that controls blood flow to the heart when damaged or diseased.

Hughes underwent an aortic valve replacement, which are undertaken to treat one of the valves that controls blood flow to the heart when damaged or diseased. The Extent: The operation lasted 10 hours at UCLA’s Ronald Reagan Medical Center, marking the musician’s second time undergoing this specific cardiac procedure following an initial replacement in 2013.

The operation lasted 10 hours at UCLA’s Ronald Reagan Medical Center, marking the musician’s second time undergoing this specific cardiac procedure following an initial replacement in 2013. The Recovery: Following an eight-day hospital stay, Hughes returned home to continue regaining his energy.

Ten-Hour Cardiac Procedure at UCLA Medical Center

Glenn Hughes shared details of his recovery on Instagram after completing an eight-day stay at UCLA’s Ronald Reagan Medical Center. The bassist and singer thanked his doctor and the rest of the staff following the 10-hour open-heart operation.

The surgery addressed his aortic valve.

This medical event follows Hughes’ prior aortic valve replacement procedure performed in 2013.

Tour Cancellation Preceded the Major Surgery

The cardiac intervention occurred just a few months after Hughes canceled a planned six-week tour. At that time, the musician announced that he was retiring from touring, citing ongoing health issues and his doctors’ orders that he undergo another open heart surgery.

Despite being forced off the road, Hughes expressed a zen outlook on his circumstances in his public statements. “Each day as I move forward, I am getting my energy back,” Hughes wrote, expressing gratitude for his doctor and the rest of the staff at UCLA’s Ronald Reagan Medical Center.

“Everything is in its right place,” he stated in his social media post. “Never believe that there is something wrong in your life. You are where you’re supposed to be. Going through those experiences that are necessary for you right now. When you become angry at yourself, because you don’t like the experiences that you are going through, you are hindering your growth. Rather be grateful, & thankful, for every experience that you’re going through.”

Decades of Rock History and Recent Studio Work

Hughes built his foundational career as a founding member of the British hard rock group Trapeze. He played bass and sang for the group until 1973, when he was offered the chance to join Deep Purple.

During his tenure with Deep Purple, Hughes stayed with the band for three albums. His subsequent career included a brief return to Trapeze, the release of his solo album Play Me Out in 1977, and extensive collaborations with other rock artists.

Among those collaborations was his work with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi on the 1986 album Seventh Star, originally conceived as a solo record but released under the Black Sabbath moniker due to label pressure. More recently, Hughes released his solo album Chosen in 2025.

Timeline Event Year Context Trapeze Departure 1973 Ended initial tenure to join Deep Purple First Solo Album 1977 Released Play Me Out following Deep Purple dissolution First Aortic Valve Replacement 2013 Underwent initial cardiac valve surgery Solo Release Chosen 2025 Issued his most recent solo recording