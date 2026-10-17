Poached Leeks with Pickled Pear and Hazelnut Miso Recipe

Chef Jackson Boxer has released a precise vegan recipe centering on poached leeks, paired with pickled Conference pears and a rich hazelnut miso purée.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Prep-ahead components streamline service, though the leeks and dressing strictly require final-minute execution.

The Demands of the Leek

Boxer notes that the leek is arguably the most demanding vegetable regarding fresh preparation. A warm leek straight from the pot collapses into a delicate texture, whereas a cold leek easily degrades into a slippery, unappealing state.

The preparation calls for four trimmed leeks, with roots removed and thoroughly cleaned, then cut in half across the middle. They are submerged in two litres of vegetable bouillon and cooked for 15 minutes until showing gentle resistance to a sharp knife tip.

Building the Bouillon and Pickled Pears

The vegetable bouillon requires a medium carrot, a medium onion, a peeled shallot left whole, two garlic cloves, four leek tops, a bay leaf, five thyme sprigs, two parsley sprigs, a star anise, 150ml of white wine, two litres of filtered water, and 40g of flaky sea salt. The mix simmers on medium heat for 25 minutes before resting and cooling for four hours.

For the accompanying fruit element, two Conference pears are peeled, quartered, and cored, then cut lengthways. They cure in a warm mixture of 150ml white-wine vinegar, 50g of sugar, and 75ml of water, then chill for 12 hours.

Component Key Ingredients Time / Preparation Hazelnut Miso 250g hazelnuts, 40g white miso, olive oil, sea salt Soaked overnight; blitzed to mayonnaise consistency Vegetable Bouillon Carrot, onion, shallot, garlic, leek tops, herbs, wine, salt Simmered 25 min; cooled 4 hours Pickled Pears 2 Conference pears, white-wine vinegar, sugar Chilled in pickling liquor for 12 hours Leeks 4 leeks, trimmed and halved Poached 15 min in bouillon

Final Assembly and Dressing

The hazelnuts undergo an overnight soak in water before being processed with white miso, olive oil, flaky sea salt, and reserved soaking liquid until reaching a smooth purée. Nuts are separately toasted on a tray at 170C (150C fan) for 15 to 20 minutes.

The dressing emulsions 200g of pear pickling liquor with 100ml of extra-virgin olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, minced shallot, minced garlic, and 100g of toasted, chopped hazelnuts. The warm leeks are quartered lengthways, placed over the hazelnut miso, interspersed with pickled pear pieces, and finished with minced chives and chopped chervil.