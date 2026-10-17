Bulls and Stade Francais meet in Champions Cup match

The Vodacom Bulls face Stade Francais in Round One of the Investec Champions Cup Pool 4 clash at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, looking to replicate their comprehensive 48-7 victory from their previous meeting.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Bulls’ back-three strategy continues to yield high try-scoring potential for outside backs.

Loftus Versfeld Opener Sets Early Pace

The Round One encounter at Loftus Versfeld brings together two sides looking to establish early dominance in Pool 4. The match serves as a direct rematch of the fixture where the Pretoria franchise dismantled the visitors 48-7. The hosts started aggressively, with Cheswill Jooste scoring the opening try in the very first minute following a deft grubber kick through the defensive line by Harold Vorster. Handré Pollard added the conversion to immediately establish a 7-0 lead.

𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧 𝗨𝗽 at Loftus for the Vodacom Bulls.🏆Investec Champions Cup🆚Stade Français 🇫🇷📅17 October🕑14h00Get your tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/9eZxO6yeOY pic.twitter.com/MWMKAsyQUK — https://x.com/BlueBullsRugby/status/2109911667593334887

Tactical Breakdown and First-Half Exchanges

The tactical battle in Pretoria quickly escalated as both sides traded territory and scoring opportunities. Stade Francais fought back through an Ihaia West penalty goal in the 10th minute before Cobus Wiese powered through the French defensive line for the Bulls’ second try in the 17th minute. Pollard’s accurate boot pushed the score to 14-3. Tactical adjustments saw Louis Foursans-Bourdette replace West for the visitors, immediately adding a penalty to narrow the gap to 14-6 as the first half progressed past the half-hour mark.

Photo: news24.com

Squad Formations and Recent Trajectories

Both teams entered this Champions Cup fixture carrying identical recent form records of two wins and three losses across all competitions. The Bulls deployed a starting XV featuring Alulutho Tshakweni, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, and Khutha Mchunu, alongside backline talents such as Paul de Wet and Luan Giliomee. Meanwhile, Stade Francais lined up with Thomas Bue and Alvaro Garcia upfront, attempting to avenge the defeat suffered during their previous visit.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.