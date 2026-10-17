How Nightjar Wings Sacrifice Efficiency for Agility, Revealing a Surprising Flight Secret

A Migratory Bird Trades Cruise Efficiency for Precision Hunting

The European nightjar defies the traditional blueprint of a long-distance migrant. While species crossing thousands of miles between Europe and southern Africa typically maximize aerodynamic efficiency, researchers at Lund University have discovered that the nightjar sacrifices high-speed lift.

Its broad wing tips hinder lift generation as velocity increases. Yet this exact morphology delivers the critical low-speed agility the nocturnal bird requires to hunt insects.

Wind Tunnel Testing Exposes Aerodynamic Penalties

To decode these flight mechanics, scientists placed nightjars inside a wind tunnel and recorded their movements across varying air speeds. By measuring the airflow patterns left in the wake of the wings, the team tracked how the broad structure functions in motion.

While the wide tips enhance maneuverability during slow flight, they turn into a disadvantage at higher speeds, causing the wings to generate lift less efficiently.

This aerodynamic penalty challenges long-standing assumptions regarding avian migration. “This runs counter to the intuitive image of a long-distance migrant as a perfectly optimized flying machine. Instead, the nightjar’s wings appear to be a compromise between several different demands,” noted Christoffer Johansson, associate professor at Lund University. The wing structure represents a functional compromise between continental migration and aerial hunting demands.

Unusual Kinematics Drive Forward Thrust on the Upstroke

Beyond shape compromises, the experiments uncovered an unexpected kinematic feature in the bird’s wingbeat cycle. Data showed that nightjars continue generating forward-propelling aerodynamic force even while raising their wings during the upward portion of each stroke.

Active upstrokes of this nature have previously been linked mainly to the flight mechanics of bats and insects rather than birds. Johansson pointed out that this convergence suggests the upstroke can be actively employed to generate thrust when morphological constraints prevent extensive wing folding.

Evolutionary Balances Inform Future Aerial Robotics

These trade-offs illustrate how evolutionary pressures shape anatomy to serve multiple conflicting functions. Natural selection often yields anatomical structures that weigh conflicting biological demands against one another, omitting any single-purpose perfection. For the nightjar, that translates into uniting long-range migratory capacity with the nimble handling needed to capture insects slowly.

Researchers suggest these biological solutions could inform aviation engineering, specifically the development of robotic aircraft and drones that rely on flapping wings. Because mechanical flapping systems face similar physical restrictions on wing folding during a stroke cycle, understanding how nightjars harness upstrokes for thrust may aid engineers in designing more effective ways to move through the air. The research team now aims to determine whether this active upstroke mechanism appears broadly across other flying animals or remains a specialized adaptation.