South African Rugby Player Hyron Andrews Dies in France at 31

South African rugby player Hyron Andrews died at the age of 31 in France ahead of the men’s European Champions Cup match between the Johannesburg-based Lions and La Rochelle. Discovered in a locked shower cubicle on the Île de Ré following a hammam session, French authorities launched an investigation into the fatal incident.

The Investigation on the Île de Ré

The gendarmerie in the Charente-Maritime department confirmed that an unnamed player had died at the hotel where the Lions squad was staying off the French coast. La Rochelle prosecutor Arnaud Laraize told The Associated Press that the 31-year-old lock forward was found in a shower cubicle locked from the inside on Friday morning local time.

Laraize stated that Andrews had undergone a hammam session about an hour earlier. According to his entourage, the player had shown no signs of health problems in the preceding days. An autopsy has been ordered as part of the ongoing official investigation, though Laraize noted there are no signs of third-party involvement at this stage.

LIONS SADDENED BY THE PASSING OF STAR LOCKWith broken hearts, we mourn Hyron Andrews, a cherished member of our Lions family. Our thoughts are with Maiglin, Hendrix, Emerson and the entire Andrews family.Rest in peace, Hyron. ❤️Full statement: https://t.co/V8WppYBnPk pic.twitter.com/lrVV5xLBqk — https://x.com/LionsRugbyCo/status/2111090183227498929

South Africa’s governing body, SA Rugby, confirmed the death and stated that Andrews passed away following a fall. Both SA Rugby and the Lions verified the identity of the lock forward, who joined the Johannesburg franchise ahead of the current season.

Team / Organization Involvement / Official Response SA Rugby & Lions Confirmed identity of 31-year-old Hyron Andrews; announced the team will play Saturday’s match in his honor. La Rochelle Prosecutor’s Office Led by Arnaud Laraize; confirmed discovery in a locked shower cubicle after a hammam session; opened an investigation with no third-party involvement suspected. Sale Sharks Director of rugby Alex Sanderson and the club shared tributes, noting Andrews made 45 appearances for the English side.

Tributes Across South Africa and Europe

Rudolf Straeuli, the chief executive of the Lions, expressed grief over the sudden loss. “We are heartbroken by the passing of Hyron. He was not only a gifted rugby player, but also a cherished member of our Lions family, having recently joined us this season,” Straeuli said.

Before his stint with the Lions, Andrews established a career representing the KZN Sharks in South Africa and Sale Sharks in England, where he played 45 matches. Alex Sanderson, director of rugby at Sale Sharks, remembered his former player’s character. “Hyron was just a brilliant guy and a brilliant teammate. He was so skilled on the field but, off it, he was always someone you would want to have a beer with,” Sanderson said. “He was funny and charismatic in his own unique, dry way and the lads, to a man, loved playing with him and being around him.”

Match Preparations and Immediate Impact

The Champions Cup opening fixture between La Rochelle and the Lions remains scheduled for Saturday as planned. The Lions announced they would take the field “in honor of Hyron.” Meanwhile, La Rochelle confirmed that a moment of homage will be observed prior to kick-off.

Repose en paix, Hyron Andrews ❤️#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/s20HtwOgeo — https://x.com/ChampionsCup_FR/status/2111171836109082912

Broader European rugby competitions also acknowledged the tragedy. A minute of silence was observed before Friday night’s match between Gloucester and Bordeaux. Sale Sharks joined international tributes by sending heartfelt condolences to his wife, their beautiful boys and the rest of his family and friends and everyone at Lions Rugby.