Apple iPhone Duo Preorders Slip to January

Preorders Crash Across Global Markets as iPhone Duo Slips to January

The initial release schedule targeted October 23 for the first wave of shipments, with preorders having opened on October 16 and official availability scheduled for October 23, the upcoming Friday. While customers who completed transactions within the opening minutes secured that launch-window arrival, inventory on the online Apple Store evaporated rapidly.

Uniform Delays Across High-End Memory Configurations

Unlike standard hardware rollouts where entry-level stock depletes first while high-capacity tiers remain resilient, the iPhone Duo bottleneck affected every available variant. Customizations involving color choices and expensive 1TB and 2TB internal storage tiers returned the exact same delayed fulfillment dates.

Thirty minutes after preorders commenced, regional Apple Store portals in the United States and Italy showed widespread exhaustion. Spider-mac.com noted that inventory tracking assigned shipping windows beginning January 25 and, in specific instances, stretching to January 29 for remaining combinations. Multiplayer.it confirmed similar shifts on the Italian store front, verifying a three-month wait for prospective buyers who missed the initial rollout window.

Industry projections from analyst Jeff Pu previously signaled tight manufacturing constraints. Estimates indicated Apple targeted a production ceiling of roughly 6 million units for the remainder of 2026, falling short of an initial 7-million-unit benchmark. By contrast, projected volume for the standard iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max tier hovers near 72 million units over the same timeframe, framing the foldable hardware as a low-volume niche product during its initial commercial cycle.

Retailer Inventory and In-Store Pickup Alternatives

Consumers shut out of the online preorder window retain alternative acquisition pathways through physical Apple retail locations and third-party stock channels. Official Apple support pages directed customers to monitor local stock availability for in-store pickup options starting October 24, suggesting dedicated allocations might be held back for direct retail counter sales rather than digital distribution.

Photo: multiplayer.it

External commercial partners maintain independent inventory pools separate from primary Apple warehouses, though precise hardware volumes allocated to secondary retailers remain undisclosed.

Global Market Reach and Production Realities

The first wave of preorders for Apple’s first foldable device interests over 70 countries and regions, including the United States, China, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, India, Canada, Australia, and several other markets. Prior to the launch, Nikkei Asia reported that in September Apple was assembling just a few hundred units per day, falling well short of the pace of a normal iPhone launch. More recently, the financial newspaper Securities Times reported a 30% increase in projected orders for 2026. While it is not ruled out that the timelines could change further, the postponement affects all configuration options, thus impacting shipments across the board.

Photo: spider-mac.com