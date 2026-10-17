Pressure mounts on Renee Slegers after Arsenal draw with Birmingham

Pressure mounted on Renee Slegers as Arsenal were booed off the pitch following a 1-1 draw with Birmingham at the Emirates. A home fixture against newly-promoted Birmingham, who had mustered just two league draws all campaign, appeared to be the ideal opportunity for the Gunners to return to winning ways after entering the international break with only five points from their opening five WSL games and just one win in six across all competitions.

Instead, Arsenal extended their winless WSL run to five matches for the first time. After Alessia Russo struck the post with a diving header in the first half, the hosts were stunned early in the second period when they were caught on the break, allowing Oceane Hurtre to poke the visitors ahead. Although Sophie Baggaley made a superb save to preserve the lead, she was beaten moments later by an incredible Olivia Smith strike that pulled Slegers’ side level.

Missed Chances and Defensive Resistance

Arsenal pushed relentlessly for a late winner at the Emirates, but a combination of resolute goalkeeping and familiar offensive struggles thwarted their efforts. Baggaley delivered a crucial performance for the visitors, denying Baum from point-blank range and stopping Lotte Wubben-Moy right on the line. Meanwhile, the Gunners were repeatedly let down by the inefficiency in front of goal that has plagued them all season, with Smith also snatching at a big chance to put her side ahead after missing earlier opportunities.

The Growing Scrutiny on Slegers

The inability to break down newly-promoted opposition at home immediately translated into severe fan dissatisfaction at the final whistle. As the full-time boos rang out around the stadium, questions over Slegers’ future as manager intensified further following the disappointing draw.