Plug-In Solar State Legality Tracker: Which States Allow Backyard Solar?

Ten U.S. states have officially legalized plug-in and backyard solar systems as of October 2026, allowing homeowners to plug consumer-grade solar arrays directly into standard 120-volt wall outlets to offset their monthly electricity bills, as ZDNET reported.

The regulatory shift bypasses traditional, high-cost rooftop solar installation hurdles by letting residents connect microinverter-driven kits straight to household circuits. This enables nearby running appliances to draw energy directly from the inverter and battery storage instead of relying entirely on utility-supplied power.

Where State Laws and UL 3700 Standards Stand Today

Adoption is expanding across the country through specific state legislation and safety certifications. Utah paved the way with House Bill 340, taking effect in May 2025. Since then, nine additional states have enacted or scheduled legal frameworks for plug-in solar use: Colorado’s House Bill 26-1007 went into effect on August 12, 2026; Vermont implemented House Bill 598 and Senate Bill 202 on July 1, 2026; Maine cleared Legislative Document 1730 on July 29, 2026; and Maryland passed House Bill 1532 on July 1, 2026.

Additional states have established future effective dates. Connecticut’s House Bill 5340 takes effect on October 1, 2026. Virginia House Bill 395 and Senate Bill 250, New Hampshire Senate Bill 540, New Jersey Senate Bill 2368, and California Senate Bill 868 all carry effective dates of January 1, 2027.

Hardware compliance relies heavily on safety frameworks. PlugInSolarHub.org notes that there is no federal ban on these systems, and operation typically requires compliance with utility interconnection rules alongside UL-listed hardware utilizing the UL 3700 standard. Manufacturers have mobilized around this benchmark: APsystems stated that its EZ1 microinverter is CSA Certified to UL3700 standards as of July 15, 2026, while Mango Power announced on September 18, 2026, that its Mango Power S 120V 1200W kit received Intertek certification under UL 3700.

Legislative Stalls and Regional Resistance

Outside of the ten states with active or scheduled laws, approximately two dozen states remain in legislative limbo. Bills in Massachusetts, such as H.5175 and S.3143, are actively advancing, and New York’s SUNNY Act awaits gubernatorial approval. Other states, including Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Washington, D.C., have moved bills through committee hearings.

Grid Architecture Realities and Utility Friction

Standard American home circuits are not originally engineered to accept power injections from a standard wall outlet. Conventional solar setups route energy through a dedicated circuit breaker inside the main electrical panel. Plug-in solar introduces electricity directly downstream of the breaker into a branch circuit, which could theoretically carry higher total current than the breaker alone is rated to handle before tripping.

Beyond electrical safety concerns, financial pushback from utility companies remains a primary obstacle. Traditional utility business models depend on consumers purchasing grid-supplied electricity to fund infrastructure and maintain operations. Consumer-owned plug-in kits reduce grid reliance, directly cutting into utility revenues.

State-level legislation focuses primarily on preventing utilities from blocking these installations. However, these state laws generally do not override restrictions enforced by local landlords or Homeowners Associations. Separate supplementary legislation is often required to establish tenant and HOA protections for balcony solar deployments.