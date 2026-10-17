Chanel Iman and Daughters Star in Janie and Jack Holiday Campaign

Model Chanel Iman and her daughters Cali, Cassie, and Capri are the faces of Janie and Jack’s new holiday campaign, titled “The Memories We Wear,” highlighting the tradition of dressing up for special winter occasions.

A Family Tradition Carried Across Generations

For Iman, getting dressed up in holiday attire for Christmas is a core memory from her own childhood, when her mother curated festive outfits complete with velvet bows and patent leather shoes. Now a mother herself, she replicates that excitement by styling her three daughters for Christmas Eve gatherings, holiday parties, and family portraits. Long before stepping into an official partnership with the children’s clothing brand, Iman dressed her children in Janie and Jack garments to mark significant milestones, including their first holiday season as a blended family in December 2023.

“That first Christmas together as a blended family will always be really special to me,” Iman said, reflecting on the milestone. “All of the kids wore Janie and Jack, and those outfits represent so much more than just what they were wearing. It was the beginning of a new chapter for our family. When the kids look back at that photo years from now, I hope they see how loved they were and remember how special it was for all of us to come together and create those memories.”

Photo: bckonline.com

Coordinated Holiday Styles and Keepsake Pieces

The campaign focuses on timeless formalwear designed to be kept as keepsakes long after children outgrow them. Alison Stiefel, Chief Marketing Officer of Janie and Jack, noted the organic connection between the brand and the model. “What I love most about this campaign is that Chanel already had a special memory of Janie and Jack with her family before we ever worked together,” Stiefel said.

For the shoot, the three girls wore black-and-white garments that coordinate without matching identically. Eight-year-old Cali wore the Scalloped Wide Leg Jumpsuit featuring a contrasting collar and bow. Six-year-old Cassie wore The Velvet Trim Bow Dress, designed with a black velvet trim, a bow, and a ruffle hem. The youngest, Capri—born in 2023 to Iman and her husband, NFL player Davon Godchaux—wore The Velvet Spotlight Dress, featuring a black velvet boatneck bodice paired with a dotted tulle skirt.

Photo: morningstar.com

Campaign Collection Pricing and Availability

The featured holiday pieces are part of the brand’s seasonal collection, with silhouettes priced between $89 and $109. The collection is available through JanieandJack.com as well as select retail stores.

The Velvet Spotlight Dress is listed at $109 in sizes ranging from 6–12M to 12 as an online exclusive. The Velvet Trim Bow Dress retails for $89 in sizes spanning 6–12M to 16. The Scalloped Wide Leg Jumpsuit is priced at $89 in sizes 12–18M to 12. Additional campaign items, such as the Velvet Gem Ballet Flat, Velvet Headband, and various hair barrettes, round out the formalwear collection.