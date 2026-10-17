CashWalk publishes October 17 quiz answers for Baemin and Soybap

On October 17, 2026, wikitree.co.kr reported the daily puzzle solutions and operational guidelines for Cashwalk, a mobile rewards application that incentivizes physical activity through point accumulation based on user step counts.

The Bottom Line

Cashwalk users can acquire points via integrated trivia quizzes and daily step tracking, redeemable across affiliated digital storefronts.

Recent quiz entries span multiple consumer brands, including delivery services, low-sugar beverage producers, and portable battery manufacturers.

Industry observers advise platform participants to verify data privacy policies and avoid reward schemes demanding upfront fees.

Delivering Brand Discounts Through App Quizzes

The October 17 update featured a series of promotional queries tied to commercial partners. According to wikitree.co.kr, the Baemin Baejjang discount campaign prompt queried users regarding the quantity of participating brands offering vouchers for items like braised chicken and fast-food items, with the correct solution listed as 60 alongside secondary answers like Baejjang and Burger.

An additional query targeted Soybap Low-Sugar Soymilk, focusing on its unadulterated soybean extract content percentage of 93.78%. Additional quiz answers published for the date included specific product specifications for Fix power banks covering battery cell types and charging speeds, alongside administrative answers concerning National Health Insurance income adjustments.

Data Privacy and Platform Usage Policies

Originally deployed as a simple health-tracking pedometer, the application has evolved into a multi-faceted reward ecosystem. While users accumulate points passively through daily ambulation, experts caution participants to scrutinize authorization requests during promotional events.

Wikitree.co.kr noted that certain reward mechanisms may request extensive personal contact details beyond standard registration fields. Financial technology analysts consistently recommend restricting participation to verified applications listed within official digital storefronts while regularly auditing payout terms and expiration schedules.

Quiz Category Promoted Brand / Subject Verified Correct Answer Food Delivery Vouchers Baemin Baejjang Event 60 Health Beverage Soybap Low-Sugar Soymilk 원액두유 (Soymilk Extract) Public Administration National Health Insurance 소득정산 (Income Settlement)

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.