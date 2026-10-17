France Cost-of-Living Protests Spark Arrests and Clashes

More than 166 people were arrested across France on Saturday as nationwide cost-of-living demonstrations erupted into clashes with police, leaving a Lyon tourism office set on fire.

Clashes Break Out in Paris and Major Cities

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Paris, Marseille, and Lyon on October 17, 2026, protesting soaring prices for essential goods like fuel and food. In the capital, scuffles broke out at the Place de la République, where riot police deployed tear gas against masked protesters. The Paris police prefecture reported 40 arrests by mid-morning, primarily for carrying prohibited weapons or protective gear. Meanwhile, about 100 people targeted the headquarters of broadcaster CNews, blocking a car park, throwing projectiles, and smashing windows, resulting in 21 additional arrests.

Further south, demonstrations took a more destructive turn. In Marseille, France’s second-largest city, protesters breached the town hall doors using security barriers and looted shops in the commercial district. One demonstrator sprayed an anarchist symbol on a wall before police intervened. In Lyon, media reports said the local tourism office was set ablaze, prompting police to deploy tear gas to disperse a crowd of roughly 100 demonstrators.

By midday, France’s Interior Ministry recorded 140 protest actions nationwide involving 32,800 participants, with total arrests reaching 166 people. Authorities had anticipated up to 170,000 participants across roughly 500 planned actions, with demonstrations expressly prohibited around sensitive government zones, including the Élysée Palace and the Champs-Élysées.

Fraying Public Services and Student Unrest

Saturday’s widespread unrest follows weeks of high school student demonstrations over deteriorating conditions in state schools, a crisis compounded by broader economic anxieties. Chronic underfunding has left classrooms suffering from power cuts, missing furniture, and severe temperature fluctuations ranging below 14C in winter to 40C during heatwaves. In Seine-Saint-Denis, the poorest part of mainland France, two-thirds of school doctor posts stood vacant in 2023, while national figures show over 20 million teaching hours lost in state secondary schools during the 2024–25 academic year.

Photo: The Guardian

The hardline police response to previous student demonstrations has intensified public anger. Police custody figures reached 6,877 people by October 8, with approximately 80% of those detained being minors. On October 1 alone, law enforcement detained 1,949 individuals—marking the highest single-day total since 1961, historian Éric Anceau noted. Incidents of severe injuries among youth protesters, including a 15-year-old girl who lost a hand and a 14-year-old boy named Eden who suffered a fractured jaw from a tear gas grenade, have fueled ongoing outrage.

Metric / Indicator Recorded Figure Context Nationwide Arrests (Midday) 166 people French Interior Ministry Protest Actions (Midday) 140 actions French Interior Ministry Participants Recorded 32,800 people French Interior Ministry Lost Teaching Hours (2024–25) Over 20 million hours State secondary schools

Political Divisions and Future Mobilization

The coalition of demonstrators has expanded beyond students to include trade unions, farmers, climate activists, and former members of the Yellow Vest movement, which originally launched cost-of-living protests in 2018. Speaking from Brussels on Friday, President Macron appealed for calm while acknowledging public grievances.

Photo: Al Jazeera

There is a constitutional right to protest and to express oneself. But this right comes with the need to respect. Respect for people, respect for property, and therefore a commitment not to insult or destroy.

Political reactions to the demonstrations exposed deep divisions within the French political landscape. Jean-Luc Melenchon described the demonstrations as “an important moment when the acute exasperation of a great many sectors of society will be expressed at the same time”, while criticizing security forces for using “mutilating weapons, vehicle and horseback charges”. Conversely, critics assigned blame to extremist elements, arguing that radical factions sought to hijack legitimate grievances about purchasing power and taxation.