Russell Brand Trial: MTV Ex-Employee Tells Court He Turned Into ‘Wild-Eyed Maniac

A former MTV employee told Southwark Crown Court that Russell Brand transformed into a “wild-eyed maniac” when he allegedly tried to drag her into a men’s toilets for a sexual encounter in 2001, The Guardian reported.

The Bottom Line

Brand faces three charges of rape, three of sexual assault, and one of indecent assault across allegations spanning from 1999 to 2009, all of which he denies.

The witness testified that she did not report the 2001 incident at the time because she was scared of Brand’s status as a major asset to MTV.

The ongoing criminal trial at London’s Southwark Crown Court, as noted by JournalArta, could last up to two months before a jury decides the verdict.

Testimony at Southwark Crown Court

Sitting bolt upright in the dock on Friday while wearing a dark pinstripe suit, the 51-year-old comedian listened as the complainant gave evidence from behind a screen. The witness recounted meeting Brand at MTV in 2001, where they exchanged banter regarding an “I Am Spartacus” T-shirt he wore before she offered to show him the direction of the restrooms.

This is the summary of the Russell Brand rape and sexual assault trial. The second alleged victim and other witnesses.The second alleged victim told the court she met Russell Brand while working at MTV in 2001. She said they initially exchanged friendly banter about his T-shirt… pic.twitter.com/ERpPx6qyXl — https://x.com/I_amMukhtar/status/2111105745043202331

According to her testimony, Brand’s demeanor shifted abruptly from jovial to aggressive. She stated that he grabbed her forearm forcefully and leaned into the door, pleading with her to enter the men’s room while wearing a “wild” look in his eyes. The woman testified that she had to use her own physical strength to wrench herself free from a grip that lasted approximately 20 seconds, adding that she emerged relatively unscathed because “he didn’t manage to rape me.”

Defense Cross-Examination and Prior Allegations

During cross-examination, defense barrister Ian Winter KC suggested that the witness had reassessed her memory of the interaction after watching a 2003 documentary that accused Brand of sexual misconduct. The witness rejected the assertion that her memory had changed, maintaining that she had originally kept quiet to protect her career because it would have been her word against a major celebrity.

Winter argued that the interaction was a short-lived and minor incident where Brand merely invited her to partake in consensual sex and left the matter alone after she declined. The complainant rejected that characterization, stating that dragging and pulling someone by the arm is forceful rather than inviting.

The trial follows a police investigation launched after joint reporting by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches documentary in 2023. Earlier in the proceedings, the court heard testimony regarding the first complainant, who alleges Brand raped her following a cabaret show at the 1999 Labour party conference in Bournemouth. Former flatmate Andrew Dobson and writer John Rogers also testified regarding Brand’s behavior and preoccupations during that period.

Trial Proceedings and Next Steps

The criminal proceedings are being overseen by a 12-person jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court, with the trial projected to span up to two months. Brand remains on bail throughout the duration of the trial, having pleaded not guilty to all three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault involving six different complainants over a ten-year period.