Don Black From the Heart revue opens at Garrick Theatre

Spanning an uninterrupted 85 minutes, the new From The Heart revue brings award-winning lyricist Don Black to the foreground at the Garrick Theatre. Featuring a quintet of musical theatre stars and intimate cabaret-style arrangements, the production bridges Black’s storied career with fresh, purpose-written material and iconic classics.

Production and Musical Arrangements

The revue features roughly 18 songs woven together in no particular order, accompanied by voiceovers from Black that recount thematically linked events. Rather than following a conventional narrative plot, the production offers musical freedom and deeper insight into the lyricist’s work, including dedications to Shirley, his wife of six decades. Nick Winston serves as director, choreographer, and creative developer, placing the performance in a cabaret-esque setting where the cast lines the stage as an ensemble surrounding the lead singer.

Nick Barstow’s chamber orchestrations and arrangements adapt to the mood of each piece, culminating in a final medley that pays tribute to Black’s most famous songs. Musical Director Joe Church on keys and Oliver Copeland on bass and cello are positioned centre stage, recreating the rich sonority of a much larger band.

Stage Design and Atmosphere

Sophia Pardon’s set design features small tables and chairs spread across the space alongside a grand piano and cello platformed on a raised glossy black pedestal. The Garrick walls and wings are stripped back to a bare appearance, illuminated by suspended fixtures providing a golden hue under Ben Cracknell’s lighting design, while Richard Brooker’s sound design ensures Black’s voiceovers fill the room with clarity and warmth.