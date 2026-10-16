Contemporary Art Exhibitions to See in Paris This October

As the French contemporary art market reaches $4.5 billion following a 9% growth rate, Paris transforms this October 2026 into a sprawling capital of exhibitions, headlined by over 200 galleries gathering at the Grand Palais for Art Basel Paris while major museums launch concurrent retrospectives across the city.

Essential Facts for Art Enthusiasts

Art Basel Paris: Runs from October 23 to 25, 2026, at the Grand Palais, bringing together over 200 galleries from 41 countries under the direction of Karim Crippa.

Runs from October 23 to 25, 2026, at the Grand Palais, bringing together over 200 galleries from 41 countries under the direction of Karim Crippa. Major Museum Exhibitions: The Musée d’Art moderne de Paris debuts a 70-work retrospective of Kerry James Marshall, while Boulogne-Billancourt inaugurates the Large culture center with a Renault collection automotive exhibition.

The Musée d’Art moderne de Paris debuts a 70-work retrospective of Kerry James Marshall, while Boulogne-Billancourt inaugurates the Large culture center with a Renault collection automotive exhibition. Market Context: Art Basel and UBS figures place the French contemporary art market at $4.5 billion, reflecting robust post-pandemic growth.

Kerry James Marshall and Major Museum Openings Across Paris

As beauxarts.com reported, October brings an abundance of contemporary art exhibitions across Paris, forcing visitors to choose between major retrospectives and newly established art centers. Among the most anticipated is the retrospective dedicated to Kerry James Marshall at the Musée d’Art moderne de Paris.

Across town, the Cité de l’architecture et du patrimoine unites a trio of monographic shows honoring François Morellet, Ma Kelu, and Kennedy Yanko.

New Institutions and Cultural Spaces Expand the Capital’s Map

The contemporary landscape expands beyond traditional institutions with the opening of Large, a new contemporary art center on Île Seguin in Boulogne-Billancourt. Propelled by the real estate group Emerige, the venue opens with an exhibition curated by Cecilia Alemani, drawing nearly a hundred works from the Renault collection to explore the artistic imaginary of the automobile. Simultaneously, peripheral and independent spaces like Kadist in Montmartre and the Frac Île-de-France present intimate productions, including Rayane Mcirdi’s video installation chronicling his father’s final day at a factory before retirement.

Photo: Le nouvel Économiste

Institution Exhibition Highlight Dates Musée d’Art moderne de Paris Kerry James Marshall: The Histories Sept 18, 2026 – Jan 24, 2027 Palais de Tokyo Tous les feux, les fleurs Oct 21, 2026 – Feb 14, 2027 Large (Boulogne-Billancourt) Moteur imaginaire (Renault Collection) Oct 17, 2026 – Mar 7, 2027 Grand Palais (Art Basel Paris) 5th Edition Contemporary Fair Oct 23, 2025 – Oct 25, 2026

Art Basel Paris Returns to the Grand Palais Amid Market Expansion

Têtu reported that the fifth edition of Art Basel Paris opens in the luminous nave of the Grand Palais, welcoming over 200 galleries from around the globe under the leadership of its new director, Karim Crippa. Expanding beyond the central fair, the event deploys sectors like “Emergence” for younger galleries and “Premise” for historical rediscovery, while public installations appear at Place Vendôme and the Palais d’Iéna.

Photo: Têtu

Le nouvel Économiste noted that the fair opens against the backdrop of a recovering French art market, which reached $4.5 billion in 2025 following a 9% growth rate. VIP preview collectors arrive ahead of the public opening on October 23, 2026. However, logistical adjustments accompany the bustling week, as Presse Agence reported the late-stage postponement of the high-profile “PASSAGES – Pas sages” exhibition that was scheduled to take place at the Quai d’Orsay.

As partnerships flourish—including the Royal Monceau becoming an official hotel partner for the fair—Paris cements its seasonal standing as a primary nexus for the international contemporary art market.