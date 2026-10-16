UM Student Faces Harassment After Criticizing Najib Fundraising Drive

A Universiti Malaya student sparked viral debate on October 16, 2026, after calling public donations for former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s corruption fine the stupidest thing she had ever seen. The remarks, delivered during a Kuala Lumpur youth summit, drew both intense public praise and subsequent online harassment.

The Summit Exchange at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur

During a high-profile student dialogue, Universiti Malaya student representative Ummi Umairah Bakhit took the microphone to question a panel of political leaders about public corruption and accountability. The exchange took place during the third edition of the International Young Future Leaders Summit, known as iFUTURE, held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur between October 11 and October 13. The summit brought together 1,231 student leaders from local public institutions and international universities.

#NSTnation A Universiti Malaya (UM) student leader who questioned public donations to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has faced online harassment and threats after videos of her remarks went viral. https://t.co/0SABopCls8 pic.twitter.com/G1RMveTRVl — https://x.com/NST_Online/status/2111067398644064694

Ummi pressed the panelists—former minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi—on how young leaders are expected to maintain integrity when recent controversies involve high-ranking figures. She referenced reports of a political figure’s son receiving RM4 million without working, the ongoing Tabung Haji controversy, and the financial solidarity drive organized for the former prime minister.

The stupidest thing I have watched in my entire life is people donating to our former prime minister, Najib Razak, someone who clearly has a worldwide corruption case, 1MDB, and is clearly linked to corruption. Ummi Umairah Bakhit, Universiti Malaya student representative

The Najib Razak Solidarity Fund and Legal Context

The public fundraising campaign established by UMNO on September 18, 2026, followed a decision by the Federal Territories Pardons Board regarding Najib’s ongoing prison sentence. Under the conditional pardon terms, Najib was permitted to serve the remainder of his term under house arrest until August 23, 2028, subject to paying a RM50 million fine tied to his conviction in the SRC International case.

Photo: The Online Citizen

By September 27, party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that the total collection had reached RM9.25 million. Najib was arrested in July 2018 and subsequently convicted of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering involving RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state investment fund.

Panelists Respond to Institutional Integrity

The panelists offered sharply contrasting yet direct answers to the student’s questions. Khairy Jamaluddin commended Ummi for raising difficult subjects and stated that political loyalty should never override basic ethics.

Photo: world of buzz

We should not be afraid to speak about corruption, even when it involves our own leaders. What is wrong is wrong. If something cannot be defended, do not defend it. Mismanagement is still mismanagement. Khairy Jamaluddin

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari welcomed the critique, viewing the younger generation’s engagement with corruption as a positive development. Meanwhile, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi described corruption as a major obstacle to development, though he also cautioned that enforcement actions must remain impartial. Onn Hafiz asserted that recent enforcement measures amounted to political and selective persecution, warning that government agencies should not be weaponized for partisan political gains.

Online Backlash, Threats, and Institutional Protection

As video clips of the exchange circulated across social media, the undergraduate faced an immediate wave of public scrutiny. While numerous social media users and a group of 13 DAP members—including Selangor Youth deputy chief Nur Rahim Nasir—praised her courage, critics argued that university students should exercise caution when addressing national political figures.

Speaking to the New Straits Times, Ummi disclosed that she encountered intense digital retaliation following the viral spread of her remarks. Attackers extracted her photographs from personal accounts without permission, subjected her to physical appearance remarks, and issued threats regarding her university standing.

Sexual harassment and students of color

After the video went viral, they took my photos from Instagram without my consent. Some of them also threatened me with expulsion from the university, harassed me, made comments about my physical appearance, and much more. Ummi Umairah Bakhit, Universiti Malaya economics undergraduate

Despite the online pressure, Deputy Higher Education Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim contacted the undergraduate to confirm her well-being and assured her that she would face no disciplinary consequences from the administration. Adam publicly defended the remarks as fair comment, emphasizing that student critique serves as an important reminder for individuals holding leadership positions.